French connection: Malakoff Diggins, North Bloomfield celebrate heritage of park Saturday

Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins, California State Parks, French Consulate in San Francisco, and EFSAC (French education in the Sacramento area) invite the public to a day of French-themed family fun Saturday to commemorate the French heritage of the park.

“French and French Canadian gold miners and entrepreneurs settled the beautiful forests in the heart of the Sierra Nevada gold country and developed the largest hydraulic gold mine of its day,” the event website states. “The outdoor festival pays tribute to those pioneers through fun-filled activities, live music, gold panning, raffles, French-themed food, wine and beer, games, educational hikes and performances, and a silent auction!”

Among those planning to attend is Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, the French Consul General in San Francisco. According to a news release, the General Consulate of France in San Francisco, the Cultural and Scientific Services of the French Embassy represent France’s cultural, scientific, political and economic interests in Northern California and 10 other states.

The festival will be held at North Bloomfield, the preserved Gold Rush town museum, with French-themed music performed by Beaucoup Chapeaux. They will present selections from their French repertoire, spanning 400 years of songs and tunes.

Guest speakers will describe the historic French connections to the park’s Gold Rush past, and the remnants remaining today. Guided hikes will tour the historic town, buildings, cemetery, and picturesque gold mine diggins. Historic buildings will be open and blacksmith demonstrations will be offered throughout the day. French-themed food will be offered, along with wine and beer served in the historic saloon.

EFSAC (French Education in the Sacramento Area) will transform a corner of town into Le Village, an outdoor French language historic experience with short lessons (French for pioneers), entertainment, games, and a special treasure hunt or chasse au tresor.

Registration on Eventbrite is encouraged to let organizers know those who plan to attend, and receive a free raffle ticket at the welcome tent.

Cost is $5/vehicle state park day use fee. Voluntary donations will be collected on-site. All donations will further support interpretation and educational programs at the park. YubaBus offers transportation from the Grass Valley/Nevada City area. Go to https://yubabus.com/ for details.