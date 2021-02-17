Facilities upgrades for Grass Valley schools continue throughout COVID-19

With the timing of COVID-19 and school closures in March of 2019, the Grass Valley School District Trustees elected to issue ​all​ of the Measure “D” bonds in a single series.

Additional information about Measure “D” can be found on the Grass Valley School District website.

The Grass Valley School District School District staff, students, and school board would like to express our deep appreciation for the passage of Measure “D” in June 2018. Measure D has provided over $18 million dollars to repair aging classrooms, leaky roofs, fix restrooms and replace outdated infrastructure, including gas lines and plumbing, and to provide a clean, safe, quality learning environment for current and future students. Districtwide improvements have taken place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and our staff and students are benefiting greatly!

“We have been able to deliver on our promise to the voters that we would make our schools safe, dry and warm, and that feels great!” said Brian Martinez, assistant superintendent for the Grass Valley School District.

With the timing of COVID-19 and school closures in March of 2019, the Grass Valley School District Trustees elected to issue ​all​ of the Measure “D” bonds in a single series. This action allowed us to minimize issuance costs and move forward with the construction projects as quickly as possible. Further, a combination of favorable market conditions, a strong District credit rating, and the hard work of the Grass Valley team allowed the District to raise the full $18.8 million authorized while ‘getting a better deal’ than estimates provided to voters. Specifically, the duration of the Election of 2018, Series 2018 is approximately 27 years, six years shorter than initial estimates. Notably, the repayment ratio – or cost to taxpayers – for each dollar borrowed under Measure “D” will include a savings of nearly $1.5 million in interest expenses for the Grass Valley community.

Our administration and facilities team have been moving at an incredible pace to complete construction projects. The list of projects at our schools include:

● New roofing: Lyman Gilmore, Margaret Scotten, Bell Hill, Grass Valley Charter

● Updated restrooms: Margaret Scotten, Grass Valley Charter

● New HVAC systems: Lyman Gilmore, Margaret Scotten, Bell Hill

● Air Conditioning for the first time ever at Lyman Gilmore

● Updated classrooms: Margaret Scotten, Grass Valley Charter

● New underground utilities: Lyman Gilmore, Grass Valley Charter

● ADA access and upgrades: Lyman Gilmore, Margaret Scotten, Bell Hill, Grass Valley

Charter

● New play structure: Charter

● New fire alarms, bell systems, and paging systems: Gilmore, Scotten, Bell Hill, Charter In addition the district was able to leverage other grants and funding sources to:

● Install LED lighting at all the school sites

● Replace HVAC systems at Charter

● Replace furniture at: Scotten, Bell Hill, Gilmore

With the remaining funds we are excited to be able to erect a new gym and library for the Bell Hill Academy Campus. We want our campuses to shine and are dedicated to giving our students and families the very best! We are so very appreciative of the voters and community members who made this possible for our students! Additional information about Measure “D” can be found on the Grass Valley School District website.

