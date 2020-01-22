Eight grader crowned 2020 geography bee champ

The 18th annual Chicago Park School Geography Bee for all 4th-8th graders took place on Friday, Jan. 17. When all the questions were answered, eighth grader Campbell Nies was crowned 2020 Champion.

Sponsored by the National Geographic society, Campbell has taken an online test to see if he will be invited to Sacramento to compete at the State level in late March, and possibly go on to Washington D.C. to compete nationally for a $50,000 scholarship.

Past Superintendent of Chicago Park Dan Zeisler was the master of ceremonies for the event, and is very proud of Campbell. “He was spot on during the competition and answered every question correctly through the first ten rounds of the contest. He knows his geography!”

Nies competed with eight other finalists to win the event, edging out sixth grader Piper Pagan in an exciting finish by correctly answering the following question:

Name the three most populated countries in the world.

The correct answer: China, India, United States of America.