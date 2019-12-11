Creating healthier, safer ecosystems: Students from Nevada Union High School participate in 2019 Shasta Forestry Challenge

SHINGLETOWN — Eight students from Nevada Union High School participated recently in the 2019 Shasta Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 89 high school students from 14 schools from Northern and central California. The event was Sept. 25 to 28 at Mountain Meadows Camp, east of Shingletown, California. Both Nevada Union teams placed in the top ten.

One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to collect data on a 120-acre parcel of mixed conifer forest owned by Shasta Forests Timberlands and managed by W.M. Beaty & Associates. Using a computer program called Visual Forester Professional created by Alpine Land Information Services, students were able to visually model various management options and recommend a path forward. During the challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

“CTE teachers are always trying to connect students to real-world experiences and this event does that,” said Nevada Union High School Agriculture Teacher Katie Alling.

Emalee Olstad, a sophomore at Nevada Union High School, summed it up as follows: “This event taught me a lot about the science and policy of forest management and tools to transition California’s forests into healthier, safer ecosystems.”