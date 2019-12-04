Christmas along the tracks: Holiday offerings Saturday at the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City

WHEN: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas arrives at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City Saturday.

Santa will be in the museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with cookies and punch to share. There will be Railbus rides, weather permitting in the rail yard and a silent auction. The gift shop is brimming with holiday gift ideas for all ages.

Special guest Mrs. Sarah Kidder will be greeting visitors. This is an event for the entire family. Admission is free and don’t forget your cameras.

The museum is located at #5 Kidder Court, Nevada City next to the Inn Town Campground. Follow the signage at the intersection of Bost and New Mohawk roads. For more information call 530-470-0902 or check the website ncngrrmuseum.org.