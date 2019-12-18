Chapa-De Indian Health scholarship now accepting applications for next school year

AUBURN – Chapa-De Indian Health is excited to announce the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Applicants should be in or from Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento and El Dorado counties in California. The winner is chosen by the Chapa-De Board of Directors each year.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is offered in recognition of long-time Chapa-De Board President April Moore. Moore dedicated her life to advancing American Indian people and served on the Chapa-De Board of Directors for 26 years.

Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 28, 2020. Winners are announced in May 2020. The Chapa-De Board of Directors selects a new recipient each spring, applicants are encouraged to re-apply for each year they meet the qualifications.

To qualify, applicants must:

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

Be American Indian/Alaskan Native; for the purpose of this scholarship this is defined as being eligible for services at Indian Health Service (IHS) Clinics

Plan to pursue vocational training or a college degree

Have attended school in Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado counties

Submit all required application materials by Feb. 28

View the application for a full list of scholarship details and requirements: chapa-de.org/download-forms/.