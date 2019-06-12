Chabad of Grass Valley hosts kids’ summer camp

Camp Gan Izzy of the Foothills is not your typical summer camp. Camp Gan Izzy is a five-day Jewish summer camp for children ages three to 13 that imprints memories and friendships for a lifetime. The happiest campers in Nevada County enjoy a week jam-packed with awesome activities, daily field trips and overflowing with Jewish pride.

The camp is part of the largest network of Jewish camping in the world. Each summer, from Alaska to Singapore and hundreds of points in between, more than 250,000 children from preschool to high school enjoy a wide range of activities in a warm, vivacious atmosphere.

Camp Gan Izzy of the Foothills is directed by Mrs. Chyena Yusewitz, the program coordinator at Chabad of Grass Valley. This year it will take place June 24-28 in Grass Valley.

“Camp is on my mind all year,” said Yusewitz. “Whenever I meet someone who can lead a workshop or find out about a new trip, I bookmark it so I can offer the absolute best to our campers.

“But what I love most is seeing our former campers also looking forward to camp all year. I bump into them at a holiday event or at Hebrew school, and they talk about camp with these huge smiles. They remember all the Jewish songs. I don’t know who looks forward to it more.”

This year’s trips include swimming, bowling, rock climbing, laser tag, bounce houses, sunsplash and more. The workshops will include canvas painting, beading, Judaica crafts, Kosher cooking and Krav Maga with professional instructor Mori Even of the Israeli Martial Arts Center in Roseville.

This year, Chabad of Grass Valley is also offering a day for teens and preteens (ages 13-18) to join for Virtual Reality Gaming and Sunsplash late night.

“What I think keeps the campers returning year after year is the love and the warmth they feel here,” said Yusewitz. “The camper to counselor ratio is superb and each child develops a wonderful connection with his or her counselor. Finding quality counselors is the most challenging part of camp preparations. This year, we have an amazing group of counselors from as far as Brazil and New York. The children will love them from the first moment.”

Camp Gan Izzy of the Foothills is made possible with the generous partnership of the Foothills Event Center, Gold Country Stage, Bonnie Apple of Apple Specialty Advertising Products, SPD Markets, California Organics and the Chabad of Grass Valley Scholarship Fund.

There are still a few open spots. For more information, to apply, or to sponsor a child’s Jewish summer experience, visit JewishGV.com/camp or email chyena@JewishGV.com