Brett McFadden: The business of schools

When you think of schools, your mind will likely visualize students, teachers, desks, or even yellow school buses.

You would not be wrong. But in reality, our local schools and districts encompass much more.

School districts are essentially large businesses. As such, districts and their local schools are affected by everything that impacts a typical business. School districts must navigate challenges such as taxes, fees, utilities, environmental issues, health care concerns, economic downturns, worker shortages, and infrastructure needs to name just a few.

As superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, you may think my days are filled with educational decisions. Indeed, working on academic and pupil service issues is the best part of my job. Interacting with students and parents is incredibly rewarding.

But in reality, logistical and fiscal decisions often command most of my time and attention. The average person may not realize the complex issues we must deal with on a daily basis at the district office.

The board of trustees and district leadership staff oversee an almost $40-million annual budget. We oversee another $40 million in bond monies and developer fees that can only be spent on school facilities.

With over 330 classified and certificated (teaching) full and part-time staff, NJUHSD is one of the largest employers in western Nevada County. The district is responsible for the salaries, benefits, and well-being of these employees.

Covering almost a half million square feet, the district has more office/building space that any government agency or private business in the county. Nevada Union High School alone covers 67 acres.

In my 28-year career, I have never heard of a superintendent who was fired because they bought the wrong textbook or students scored low on standardized tests. The competency of school superintendents is often gauged by their successful responses to the myriad of logistical, political, and budgetary issues facing their districts.

That is not to say I don’t prioritize my time on our primary mission — educating students and preparing them for college and careers. Victory will always be achieved in the classroom by making sure we have dedicated, highly-qualified teachers, administrators, and support staff. However, it is not uncommon that my focus can be diverted to other “non-educational” issues.

Quality public education has always been a fundamental building block of our country. John Adams wrote, “The whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people and be willing to bear the expenses of it.”

Everyone, not just parents or guardians with kids in schools, is responsible for paying for local public education. Taxpayers are the shareholders in our “company,” and our product is educated, competent students who are prepared to contribute to their communities. An educated public is safer, happier, more tolerant, and more productive than not.

I see my role as setting the stage for great learning and instruction. I don’t necessarily like having to deal with utility companies about transmission lines, but we need electricity to effectively educate students. It is my responsibility to ensure the conditions and resources are in place to facilitate student learning and safety at the highest levels.

Sometimes it may seem the district moves too slowly, or doesn’t do enough to address specific problems. The reality is we have to balance our actions with the larger picture that includes a lot of people, statutes and regulations, conflicting needs, and inter-connected parts.

Consider all the things that frustrate a homeowner or business when dealing with government red tape, obtaining bids, securing contractors, and overseeing projects. All those things apply to schools as well — but multiply those frustrations five-fold.

You may have recently read or heard about the district’s challenges with balancing its classes and electives within state curriculum requirements and tight scheduling constraints. This challenge is among many we face annually. Solving these complex issues takes time and patience, “out-of-the-box” thinking, courageous conversations, and ultimately, compromise among stakeholders.

All those things must also be accomplished in a transparent and accountable way. But aren’t those the best practices of successful businesses?

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett W. McFadden writes a monthly column for The Union. He has more than 28 years of education leadership and policy experience statewide. Freelance writer Lorraine Jewett contributed to this column.