Brett McFadden: A national epidemic with local implications

Vaping among teenagers is a public health crisis of epidemic proportions across our nation – and Nevada County is not immune. In the last few months, we have seen alarming evidence of the dangers of vaping.

State statistics reveal more than 80% of California high school students who smoke tobacco use e-cigarettes, also known as vape pens or vapes. Nine out of 10 of those students are using flavored products – often containing nicotine or marijuana-derivatives – marketed specifically to youths. Companies producing vaping products have made fortunes at the expense of our young people.

Vaping was originally introduced as a way to help longtime adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes. Over time, these companies learned how to market their products to young adults much as cigarette companies did a generation ago.

We have since learned that e-cigarette users are at significant risk of lipid pneumonia, a type of lung inflammation linked to inhaling oils and aerosols. The inhaled substances condense into large droplets, coat the lung lining, and can cause lungs to suddenly fail.

More than 400 cases of lung illnesses across three dozen states have been linked to vaping. The scourge has killed almost a dozen people we know of nationwide, and the number is increasing weekly.

The Nevada Joint Union High School District noted the sudden rise in vaping among teenagers two years ago. Since then, we have been taking aggressive action. But it continues to be an uphill battle.

Bear River High School Assistant Principal and Safety Coordinator Cathy Peterson estimates the number of local high school students who vape is fewer than the statewide percentage. But even her estimate of 50% locally is way too many.

“We have turned to what we do best, and have attacked all concerns through education,” Cathy told me. “Any student caught vaping is enrolled in an eight-week program, during which all aspects of the dangers of vaping, smoking, and chewing are addressed. Perhaps because we have backed away from a purely punitive approach and have emphasized education and support, many students are actually coming forward seeking help for themselves and/or friends.”

Jolene Hardin, whose many district duties include working with Tobacco Use Prevent Education (TUPE), says we must dispel the myth that vaping is less dangerous than cigarette smoking.

“Some people even think it’s harmless to their health,” explains Jolene. “What terrifies me is that we still do not know the long-term health implications that vaping will have. We know approximately 480,000 Americans die every year due to smoking cigarettes. We don’t know what those numbers will be with vaping. Our youth are guinea pigs and it is heartbreaking.”

Some students even wear clothing that allows them to vape imperceptibly. Specially-designed sweatshirts allow people to smoke – through the hoodies’ drawstrings – vaping products hidden in reservoirs in pockets. Considering the exhaled product is often undetectable, it’s no wonder students feel emboldened to smoke on campus.

Staunching and ultimately stopping vaping among students presents a monumental struggle. It will take a concerted effort by policy makers, regulators, school officials, community leaders, and parents. Schools can’t go it alone. This will have to be a community wide battle – much like how we attacked the cigarette crisis years ago.

Our district is investigating the purchase of vape sensors to be placed in campus common areas, including bathrooms. These sensors send alarms or emergency text messages to appropriate campus staff when certain vapors are detected. At more than $2,000 per sensor, this is a potentially expensive strategy considering the size of our campuses.

There are two strategies, however, we do best: education and intervention. Information about the dangers of vaping must be disseminated in classes, during school-wide events, and via counselors and peer-to-peer advocacy. Teachers must also be trained to better detect student behaviors related to vaping.

Intervention is key. We are thoroughly evaluating district-wide restorative practices that can effectively deal with students who break the law, risk their health, and undermine our school culture of respect, learning, and success. Suspension and expulsion are draconian, and last resort measures. But they will be used, judiciously, with multiple-time offenders so as to protect other students.

State and federal legislators must work to curb the appeal of vaping. Federal and state officials are finally starting to weigh in. More stringent regulations must be enacted and enforced. There are increasingly vocal calls for bans and restrictions on vaping products, especially the more than 15,000 flavored vaping ingredients now on the market. Hiking taxes on vaping products may work as effectively as did escalating taxes on tobacco products.

There must be continuing, vigorous enforcement of laws designed to prevent merchants from selling to minors vape pens, pods, and related products.

The legalization of marijuana in our state has exacerbated problems. I’m not going to get into the politics of the issue, but the legalization of pot creates a confusing message for teenagers. In addition, a number of parents are vaping marijuana at home. I can’t tell you how many times we hear from students caught vaping that they see it firsthand at home. These parents must recognize the inherent health risks of vaping, act as responsible role models, and initiate serious conversations with their children.

Our district nurse, Karen Harris, has witnessed the dangers of vaping first-hand.

“I had two students last year experience seizures on campus after vaping a suspected cannabinoid substance, although neither student had a history of seizures,” recalls Karen. “The vaping epidemic is disconcerting as it places one more tool in the hands of students that is potentially extremely harmful to their future health. It also gives students a readily available and difficult to detect method of self-medicating, which does not bode well for their future emotional and mental health.”

As superintendent, I sometimes feel as if I’m swimming against a devastating flash flood. The vaping epidemic has reached critical mass with a velocity I have not seen in my lifetime. While it will take time and coordinated effort to implement long-term solutions, I fervently hope we will see results sooner than later.

Our students’ lives and futures depend on it.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett W. McFadden writes a monthly column for The Union. He has more than 28 years of education leadership and policy experience statewide. Freelance writer Lorraine Jewett contributed to this column.