Bitney Prep students, staff celebrate intersession week

What do you call that week between semesters at your local high school? At Bitney Prep Charter High School, they call it Intersession. Intersession is an opportunity for students and staff alike to engage in some fun, hone some new skills, and reignite their passion for education.

“All of our students have just gone through the stress and vulnerability of giving their Exhibitions last week, where they stand before their peers and reflect upon their learning and growth last semester,” says Bitney Prep Director Jonathan Molnar. “Intersession is an opportunity for everyone to reconnect a bit with their community and take on some fun challenges.”

For Intersession, Bitney Prep staff members get to spend a week teaching classes outside of their curriculum. They chose subjects about which they are both knowledgeable and passionate, ones they think students will find fun and interesting. This year, Bitney Prep teachers offered classes in a wide range of subjects, from Social Psychology to Climbing, from Swing Dancing to Crocheting, from Anatomy and Physiology to Dungeons and Dragons, from Yoga to Film Studies, and a whole lot more.

“We like to think there is a little something for everyone,” continues Molnar. “Students really respond to how excited their teachers are by this new thing they are suddenly teaching, and the atmosphere on campus is relaxed, upbeat, and engaged. It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year at Bitney.”

“What I love most about Intersession at Bitney is that I get to discover new passions and try out some things I never thought to try before,” says Bitney Prep Sophomore Fiona. “I mean, I got to spend a day learning how to be a dungeon master in Dungeons and Dragons, going in-depth into the theories of Social Psychology, and then finishing my day learning how to Swing Dance. It was great and I got to connect with my teachers and fellow students in ways I never had before. Intersession is great!”

Picking up on that thought, Bitney Prep Math teacher Alison Harper continues, “Intersession at Bitney Prep is an opportunity for us to further our understanding of and relationship with our students by bringing them into things we are passionate about outside of our normal curriculum. Plus, watching the kids succeed at new things and engage with new ideas like this really helps me recharge as a teacher.”

“This type of connection and engagement is one of the hallmarks of Bitney Prep and its Big Picture Learning focus,” Molnar emphasizes. “It’s all part of what we do here and it accentuates our push to get our students to learn about themselves. From Intersession to Exhibitions to their Advisory class to their full day Internships, Bitney students constantly have the opportunity to understand not only where they are in their development, but, more importantly, where they want to go in the future. All of our dedicated staff at Bitney understand that, yes, content mastery in their subject area is important, but there is more to a student’s development than the basic high school curriculum.”

Source: Bitney Prep