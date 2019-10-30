Bell Hill Academy to celebrate Day of the Dead

Bell Hill Academy families and friends will gather on campus for the school’s annual Day of the Dead fundraising event this Friday.

Bell Hill is a global studies and Spanish language immersion school and will honor this historically Mexican holiday with an afternoon of cultural and social activities.

Families and students will have the chance to add to the community altar honoring their ancestors, and contribute to a large scale sugar skull mandala. The free event will feature the ever-popular face painting station, a bake sale, cookie walk and Day of the Dead themed arts and crafts.

The afternoon will also feature dance and musical performances by the students, as well as live music and DJ music from parents.

The event, which is hosted by the Bell Hill Parent /Teacher Club is the school’s biggest annual fundraiser and is supported by many local businesses with donations for its popular raffle. The event’s volunteer coordinator, Eva Lea says “It’s a community event that brings families together to visit with our ancestors, and celebrate life and diversity in our region.”

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 1, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the School Street campus in Grass Valley.