Beautiful Future contests encourage students to create more equitable, sustainable world

To create a new reality, we must first imagine it. Nevada County students and families can share creative visions of a more sustainable, equitable world by entering the Beautiful Future contests, open to Nevada County residents. The contests, sponsored by Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN) and Sustainable Energy Group (SEG), are happening through Jan. 13, 2021.

Together, families can vie to save energy through cost-saving actions at home, while students in grades 4-12 compete for prizes in literature and art. Students in grades 6-12 can also learn valuable job skills by competing in the solar design category.

The deadline allows students enough time to develop their projects over the holidays and offers families time to make energy changes and checklists. Teachers are encouraged to assign extra credit or standards-based work. Contestants will present their winning entries on Family Energy Night in January.

Downloaded entries and information for teachers, learners and families appears online at https://www.ncclimateactionnow.org/ The website offers criteria for the following:

Literary Contest – $100 Grand Prize (Grades 4-12)

(Poetry, Essay or Short Story – Minimum 4 lines; Maximum 750 words)

Visual Arts Contest – $100 Grand Prize (Grades 4-12)

(Photography, Illustration, Sculpture, or Painting – Maximum size 9 x 12)

Solar Design Contest – $200; Runners up $50 (Grades 6-12)

Family Energy Prize – Solar-Powered Travel Battery and Other Prizes

Contestants can mail or drop off entries by 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Sustainable Energy Group, 420 Sierra College Dr., Suite 320, Grass Valley.

Optionally, paper entries may be emailed to harry@seg.energy; cc TLangness@gmail.com, labeled CONTEST.

Winners and prizes will be featured on Family Energy Night via Zoom, Jan. 28, 2021.

Judging will be provided by contest sponsors SEG and NC-CAN. Additional prize donors include Forest Issues Group and Clean Power Cooperative, with marketing support from the Nevada County Energy Action Plan.

Source: Nevada County Climate Action Now and Sustainable Energy Group