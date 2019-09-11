Back to school programs at the library provide fun, free learning for kids and teens

As the school year ramps up, so does free programming for kids and teens at the libraries in western Nevada County. The fall schedule is now available with programs ranging from chemistry to movies to reading to dogs to DIY beauty projects for tweens.

STEM

Monthly STEM programs at the Grass Valley Library, Bear River Library and Madelyn Helling Library start next week on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Madelyn Helling, where kids ages 5 and up can make Art Bots, a robot that draws, to take home. On Wednesday, Sept.18 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Grass Valley Library, kids ages 5 and up will explore chemistry using materials you can find at home. Monthly STEM programs on the second Tuesday of the month at Bear River Library from 4 to 5 p.m. include flashlight making on Oct. 8. Every Saturday from 11 to noon at the Madelyn Helling Library, kids can play with thousands of Legos and do a fun STEM activity.

Reading

A new monthly program, Fostering Readers, is designed for early readers who want to participate in a fun activity that also supports reading skills for kids of all reading levels from Kindergarten-3rd grade. On Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Madelyn Helling Library, readers will be exploring all kinds of comics and graphic novels and illustrating their own. Readers looking to practice weekly can join PAWS to Read and practice reading to a trained therapy dog on Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at Madelyn Helling Library, and Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at Penn Valley Library.

Art

For those interested in art, Guess Who at Grass Valley Library is a program to learn about different famous historical figures. The first program explores Diego Rivera and will include a hands-on activity on Monday Sept. 23, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Grass Valley Library. The first Wednesday of the month, all ages can register for Getting Artsy at Bear River Library at 4:15 p.m.

First Friday Family Films at Madelyn Helling Library include popcorn, pizza and a movie rated G or PG. On Friday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m., viewers can enjoy the 2019 live-action version of “Dumbo.”

Storytimes

Storytimes continue with a Preschool Storytime at Madelyn Helling Library and Baby Storytimes at Grass Valley Library on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., a Toddler Storytime at Grass Valley Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and a Sensory Storytime on Thursdays at Madelyn Helling Library at 11 a.m. Stay and Play, a program geared towards informal caregivers and their 0-5 year olds, features a storytime, snacks, and opportunity to learn together on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the Grass Valley Library. Singalong for All Ages brings songs and dancing to all ages on Thursdays from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Madelyn Helling Library. Family Hours on Saturdays at 11 a.m. at Bear River Library include all ages activities.

For teens

Teens are welcome to join the Teen Advisory Group, to earn volunteer hours and plan teen events at the library. Applications are available at all branches for teens in 8th through 12th grade. This fall, they can play a weekly tabletop or roleplaying game such as Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Settlers of Catan, Flux, Ticket to Ride on most Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 20 at the Grass Valley Library. Fans of anime and manga (in 6th-12th grade) can join the Otaku Club on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. at Grass Valley Library to do projects, eat snacks, and discuss their favorites. For tweens looking for DIY beauty supplies, on Oct. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. they can create Makeup, Masks, and Headbands at the Grass Valley Library. Crafternoons are held most Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Bear River Library for teens and tweens.

For more information about library events, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library, or call 530-265-7050.