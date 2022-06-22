Andrew Withers: What a school year!

The end of the 2021-2022 school year was just two weeks ago, however additional summer school programming and student services are already underway in the Grass Valley School District. We encourage district families to contact us if they have questions or needs as we are providing a quality summer school program at Grass Valley Charter School for current K-7th grade district students. Our school site and district team members are extremely appreciative for the ongoing dedication and support from our families and community this school year. While we certainly had a pandemic-filled year, we also had many fantastic high points and memorable moments together.

Our Lyman Gilmore Middle School 8th Grade Graduation took place on Thursday, June 9, and it was fantastic! The weather cooperated beautifully and our 8th grade band ensemble performed the National Anthem and the Lyman Gilmore School Fight Song! Eighth graders Grant LaCosse and Sadianne Pfeiler provided excellent student speeches and many individual student recognitions and awards were acknowledged. A highlight for the evening was the “popcorn” activity where students were recognized for the numerous engagement events, clubs and school activities that they participated in. Each student also created an individual flag in their art classes to help decorate the graduation stage.

Eighth grader Grant LaCosse as he addresses the audience.

Our Grass Valley Charter School 8th Grade Graduation took place on Friday, June 10, and it was also remarkable. Parents and staff gathered together on the grassy field to recognize an amazing “crew” of 8th graders. The term “crew” is used regularly at Grass Valley Charter School to signify the importance of everyone’s commitment to work together as a team. Eight of the 8th graders presented speeches this year (Alexis Blakemore, Eleni Keriotis, Luca Ricciardi, Lilian Elliot, Evangeline Carman, Savannah Delgado, Ellie Herzog and Katie Enos) and they did an outstanding job! One of the more memorable student speeches was written by 8th grader Luca Ricciardi. In his speech Luca reminded the crowd to respect and celebrate our differences and he challenged us to work cohesively so we can attain greater strength and effectiveness.

“What is important is that we make sure to work together, that we understand our strength comes from unity and not division,” he said.

“Some people may say, we have different beliefs so I am not going to work with you. But if we agree that we have the same goals of happiness and success, doesn’t working together benefit both of us? Goals can be accomplished independently but they are much easier with help.”

The 2021-2022 school year is now complete but the memories and learning will last forever. Thank you students, parents and staff for choosing to be a part of the Grass Valley School District. We look forward to enjoying our summer break and to being back with students on Aug. 17. Please note that we also still have room for student registrations in many of our grade level programs including transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. Please reach out if you have questions or would like to know more about our school district.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District