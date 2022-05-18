Andrew Withers: Welcoming families back

It’s hard to believe that we are in mid-May and the school year will be over in just a few short weeks. The 2021-2022 school year has been a year of continued transitions, however, our Grass Valley School District students, staff and families are finishing the year strong! Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure student growth and success and while everyone is ready for the summer break, we are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year with optimism. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us so many valuable lessons and first and foremost is the power of relationships and the importance of connections between our learning community. After a two-year period of persistent change we are excited to be getting back to the active and engaging learning activities. When you think back to your elementary school years I’m sure you don’t remember the daily English and math lessons but I bet you remember the field trips, the hands-on learning projects and experiments, your close friends, and the exciting learning opportunities that your teachers and school staff provided for you.

Our team at Margaret Scotten Elementary has been going above and beyond all year to make connections and ensure that students and families know their value. They have been working hard to get families back on campus because they know the power of community connection. On April 22, the PTC held a very successful family Bingo Night. This was the first large event for families since the start of the pandemic and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the turn out. The Margaret Scotten Multipurpose Room was packed! Extra tables, bingo boards, pizza, and arrangements needed to be made to ensure everyone could be accommodated.

Feeling the success of this late April event, the Margaret Scotten Team did not stop there. They quickly organized a second family event on Friday, May 6. They announced to families that they would provide a family movie evening including a “big screen” and quality sound system if the families arrived with their blankets, chairs and snacks. The results for this event were fantastic! The gym was full of students, families and staff who wanted to enjoy a Friday evening together. One of our kindergarten students joyfully shared, “The best part of movie night was seeing my friends!”

These essential actions over just a few weeks show the interest and desire of our families to be involved in our school district work. We know that teaching and learning were changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also know how essential connections and activities are for everyone to learn and work together. The end of the school year is here with Open House events and 8th Grade Graduation just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to an exciting summer as well as an amazing 2022-2023 school year. Thank you staff, students and families for choosing the Grass Valley School District!

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District

Staff member Bri Abundiz getting ready to call the next number.

Provided photo