Andrew Withers: Rich school history, exciting campus updates

Bell Hill Academy has a rich history of service to the Grass Valley community! It is one of four Grass Valley District school-aged school sites and it currently serves students in kindergarten to fourth grade. The story of Bell Hill actually began way back in 1876. At that time the Board of Trustees allocated $170 in silver and the community fund raised the rest to commission the creation of “the bell.” The original bell was installed in 1877 and the school walls were rumored to shake each day when it was rung. Years later (1962) when it was no longer necessary to announce the start of the school day this way, the bell was stilled. The iconic bell at Bell Hill Academy now serves as a reminder of the district’s history and commitment to educate and serve all students.

Fast forward to 2021 and the legacy of learning at Bell Hill is still thriving! We are getting close to completing the majority of our district bond work including a new multi-use building at Bell Hill Academy. The new building looks amazing and it is expected to be completed and ready for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

“I am very pleased to report that we will have completed 92% of our bond priority 1 projects and half of our bond priority 2 projects with the allocated funds,” said Grass Valley Assistant Superintendent Brian Martinez. “The community’s support and commitment to our school district and it’s facilities has made a big impact on all of the Grass Valley School District campuses. Bell Hill Academy’s new multi-use building will give the students, staff, and families new opportunities to host school performances and community activities.”

The great news and work at Bell Hill continues in other areas as well. While the parents, staff, and students weren’t ready to say goodbye to current principal Heather Graham, everyone was energized and excited to learn about the hiring of our newest Grass Valley leader, Gabriela Prado. We selected interim principal Prado after an involved and extensive search and interview process. We know she will be a great fit for our Bell Hill Academy programs and she comes to us with extensive experience as a current staff member and dual immersion teacher. Her drive and passion for supporting students and staff will be an asset to our team as well.

“The teachers and staff at Bell Hill Academy contribute enthusiastically to building a generation of active global citizens through our school’s dual immersion and global studies programs,” said Bell Hill Academy Interim Principal Gabriela Prado. “My goal for next year is to continue to fuel Bell Hill Academy teachers, staff, and students with renewed excitement for teaching and learning together.”

Andrew Withers is the Grass Valley School District Superintendent.

Gabriella Prado next to the original Bell Hill Academy Bell.

Provided photo

The new built-in lunch tables in the Bell Hill Academy multi-use building.

Provided photo