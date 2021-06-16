Andrew Withers: Grass Valley School District honors it’s eighth grade graduates

The 2020-2021 school year has been one that those in public education will always remember even though they may be tempted to forget…

It is hard not to get overwhelmed when we think back on how much we’ve been through since the original school closures in March 2020. It is heartwarming to reflect on the incredible work and accomplishments of the students, staff and families. To truly persevere this school year we had to learn to pivot, adjust, adapt, and thrive over and over again. This work took patience, resilience and a bit of grit from everyone.

The Grass Valley District and Site Leadership and our Board of Trustees would like to acknowledge and appreciate the dedication and the unwavering support of our GVSD staff and families. Where would we be without your support for our amazing students? The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many valuable lessons including the importance of human connection; the strength and adaptability of our students, staff, parents and community; the importance of working together as a team; and the importance of making sure all students receive the academic, behavior and social emotional support they need.

Our eighth grade students are about to embark on a critical journey into high school. Most adults have clear memories of their high school years because this time is such a special moment of growth and transition. We believe that we have prepared our talented eighth graders to make the most of it! Our advice to them before leaving GVSD was to get involved at their new schools and to make sure they pick friends that support them and make them successful. We know it takes a village to raise a child and we couldn’t be more proud of the end results and accomplishments of our students.

Our district looks forward to some planning, preparation and down time in June and July and we will be ready to resume full-time five-day a week instruction in August. Thank you parents, community and staff for partnering with us this school year like you never have before. A special thank you to our parents and staff who serve our eighth graders. The end of the year ceremonies and celebrations at Lyman Gilmore and Grass Valley Charter were fabulous.

This school year has transcended from unprecedented to become one of growth and achievement. Our team knows that there are great lessons that we’ve learned from COVID-19 and that these lessons will help us continue to improve and grow our service for students. We look forward to a successful 2021-2022 school year and will carry forward this momentum and progress.

Andrew Withers is the Grass Valley School District Superintendent

The outdoor promotion stage at Lyman GIlmore.

Provided photo

Grass Valley Charter Vice Principal Alex Ezzell addressing the parents, students and staff at eighth grade promotion ceremony.

Provided photo