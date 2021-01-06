Andrew Withers: Food services and support for Grass Valley students and families

The food services team for the Grass Valley School District. They are the critical drivers to ensure our district and community receive the food support they need.

The Grass Valley School District’s Central Kitchen is proud to be a partner in providing food services for multiple agencies within our region. From July to December 2020, we served over 100,000 breakfast and lunches to students in a variety of settings.

We currently provide breakfast and lunch meal services over 22 school sites and programs throughout the region including the following locations: Cottage Hill, Magnolia, Alta Sierra, Union Hill, Union Hill Preschool, Bell Hill, GV Charter, Lyman Gilmore, Scotten, Our Kids Preschool, GV Little Learners Preschool, Little Friends Preschool, Gold Country Gymnastics, Grass Valley Central Kitchen, Chicago Park, Nevada County Fairgrounds Distance Learner Program, Clear Creek, Ready Springs, Williams Ranch, SAEL HS, NCSOS Preschool, TKM Preschool.

We value this work and service and we want to ensure that none of our Grass Valley District families go hungry. With the updated state guidelines, we offer meal services regardless of income eligibility or restrictions therefore all students are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We continually look for new ways to provide for families in need,“ said Jeff Coats, GVSD Director of Food Services. ”Starting during the holiday break, we partnered with United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministries to provide families and additional bag of shelf stable groceries at our Monday weekly pickup.”

Our wonderful food services team are the critical drivers to ensure our district and community receive the food support they need.

Food service times at our Grass Valley School District locations:

Grass Valley Charter School: Breakfast provided daily on school days (Monday-Thursday)

Bell Hill Academy, Margaret G. Scotten Elementary, and Lyman Gilmore Middle School: Breakfast and lunch provided daily on school days (Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday).

Distance Learner Families: 5 day meal pick up between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at our Central Kitchen, address: 900 Golden Gate Terrace – Suite A, Grass Valley

If you have questions about our food service programs or if you need assistance, please reach out to our team at 530-272-2236

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.