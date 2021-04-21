Andrew Withers: Finishing the year stronger

Student artwork and learning regarding ecosystems.

In Grass Valley we value collaboration between staff, parents, students and community and we believe the only reason we have been making educational progress throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is because of our teamwork. We are all interconnected as a greater school community and our district theme has been #GVSDBetterTogether this school year. The Grass Valley staff is extremely grateful for the increased partnership we’ve had with families this past year. Teaching and learning have been drastically and dramatically impacted since March 2020 and we have shifted between three very different instructional service models this year. Currently, we have the privilege of serving all students who want to be back on campus with a four-day on campus and one-day at home learning model. We also are continuing to offer our full distance learning program. In the past few months we added extensive after-school programing at our school sites to assist students who need more academic structure as well. We are ramping up with preparations for a strong academic and engaging summer school program too.

This additional support begins with the April administration of a district-wide benchmark assessment across all grades TK-8. This assessment will give our talented staff additional information to support targeted instruction and it will help our district ensure that we are inviting the right students to our summer programming. Our school site staff will begin reaching out to families in early May with student registration recommendations for summer school. For any families who want to tentatively plan for summer school now, we will be in operation June 21 to July 29 with Monday through Thursday morning or afternoon time slots. Our team of Grass Valley School District Staff will be finishing the school year strong and continuing to give more to support students.

Currently COVID-19 cases remain relatively low and stable in Nevada County and signs show that larger improvements will be made across California as the school year comes to an end. In Nevada County we have offered vaccination appointments for all educators and state guidance indicates we will be exiting the Blueprint for California tiered-system on June 15. Our district intends to offer the traditional full-day and full-time in-person instructional program for the 2021-2022 school year and we are unsure at this time if the state will continue to ask school districts to offer online-only learning options.

We have been through a lot since March 2020 and I believe we are stronger and better after emerging from school closures. As a new Superintendent, I am beyond grateful for and continually impressed with the talent of our students and staff and the support of our dedicated families. Please join me in celebrating our students, staff, families, and community for the dedication and commitment to teaching, learning and safety this school year!

Andrew Withers is the Grass Valley School District Superintendent.