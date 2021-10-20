Andrew Withers: Fall is a perfect time to shine in Grass Valley

Nevada County students and staff are extra excited this week because we have no school due to Fall Break! Personally, I enjoy this time of the year as I welcome the cooler weather and the more noticeable changing of the seasons. October and early November are usually a bit calmer than the holiday season and they offer the perfect opportunity to reflect and celebrate the start of the school year.

First off, it is wonderful to have students back on campus learning full time! It is heartwarming to be able to walk our campuses and to hear and see the rich interactions between our staff and students as they engage in hands-on learning. We have come so far as a team and the daily engagement and interaction are a big improvement from just a year ago. Students and staff teaching and learning together inside and outside the classroom are the perfect opportunities for our students to apply authentic learning. While teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic definitely pose unique challenges, I would like to express my continued gratitude for everyone’s hard work and dedication.

The girls and boys cross country season and the 7th and 8th grade boys volleyball season came to an end this past week and we would like to give a special shout out to our student athletes and coaches. The end of the cross country season was exciting with the final meet taking place at Nevada Union on Oct. 14. Cross Country head coaches and Margaret Scotten teachers Randy Dixon and Jennifer Johnson lead another excellent season with over 50 4th-8th grade level students participating. All students improved their personal-best times and they showed tremendous growth throughout the season. Running is a sport that requires an even balance of physical and mental toughness. A big shout out to our coaches, parents, and the cross country staff volunteers. We couldn’t have had such a successful session without them.

The 7th and 8th grade boys volleyball seasons were also a huge success! Both the 7th grade team coached by Scott Mills and 8th grade team coached by Ben Mills were fabulous. The 7th grade team held its own with a nearly perfect season. They played tough and grew together as a group. The 8th grade team was something special for sure. They finished their season with a perfect 17-0 record and they won the county championship for the third season in a row. Some of the 8th grade team individual highlights include; Brogen Lyden finishing the season with over 100 aces, Greyson George receiving the All Tournament Player award at the championship, and Carson Horn being named Tournament MVP. Player voted captains Yahir Hernandez and Owen Mello did an amazing job leading the team. The success and accomplishments were a team effort as nearly every available player played in all games including the county championship.

Coach Ben Mills stated, “They worked hard for that championship and they surely earned it! At the end of the day, the undefeated season and county championship was great, but I am just glad that the middle school students in our community finally have indoor sports again. I nearly teared up at our first home game realizing it was the first sporting event in our Lyman Gilmore Gym in over a year and a half. The return of all sports is very welcomed and an important step back towards normalcy.”

The Grass Valley School District continues to work with some of the very best staff and students in Nevada County. We greatly appreciate the support from our parents and community and we look forward to continued success throughout this school year.

Andrew Withers is Superintendent of the Grass Valley School District

The 8th grade Lyman Gilmore Boys Volleyball Team.

Provided photo