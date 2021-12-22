Andrew Withers: A legacy of learning at Bell Hill Academy

Bell Hill Academy originally opened in 1876 and it currently serves kindergarten to fourth grade students. It is one of four schools within the Grass Valley School District and it is well known for its personal and intimate learning environment. There are just two classrooms per grade level with a total enrollment of 225 students.

“The staff and culture at Bell Hill is one of a kind!” reports site principal Gabriela Prado. “We have such an amazing team and we love serving the greater Grass Valley Community.”

With Global Studies or Dual Immersion programs embedded across the campus, students learn with a focus on acceptance with an understanding of how differences make us better. The majority of the Bell Hill Academy staff enjoy traveling and learning about other countries and cultures. They help bring this learning to life through their work with the students including assisting the students as they research, study, and report on other countries including their cultural traditions.

The 2021-22 school year has been special for many reasons. First off, this year Bell Hill welcomed the transition of Gabriela Prado from 4th grade teacher to school site principal and secondly Bell Hill also opened its brand new multipurpose room and library building. The first trimester has included numerous events and celebrations that were dramatically improved with the new campus facilities. Not only do students enjoy their daily breakfast and lunches without weather concerns, they also have a space to come together for school wide celebrations. Monthly spirit assemblies can now be attended by everyone which gives the students and staff a chance to honor students for their growth and strengths.

This altar project was on display in the new multipurpose room and it was supported by staff, students, and parent volunteers. It allowed the students to learn more about the Hispanic culture while paying respect to their community and loved ones. The altar display grew daily as students and staff added photos, flowers, and mementos to honor and celebrate others.

Other celebrations this year have included a focus on monthly character themes. In December the character trait of focus was generosity. All classrooms were able to apply this through their participation in “You’ve been Elfed.” The timing for these special events engaged everyone as students were kept wondering, what will happen to my classroom when I go the library or computer lab? Small gifts such as a bookmark, pencil or eraser were provided which created connections and showed the students how much their school community cares about them.

The Bell Hill Academy staff, students, parents, and learning community is a valued part of the Grass Valley School District. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday season and we look forward to reconnecting in January.

Happy New Year!

Andrew Withers is Superintendent of the Grass Valley School District

Dia de los Muertos altar project that students created together.

