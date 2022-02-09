Alan Stahler: Tiny jugglers

When life first evolved on Earth, the air contained no oxygen. Oxygen was – still is – a poison gas. But the very thing that makes oxygen toxic, also makes it useful … essential.

Rocks, water, air … you and I … are all made of atoms. Every atom has a basic anatomy: In the center, a tiny nucleus; surrounding the nucleus, a ginormous cloud of electrons.

“Tiny” and “ginormous” are, of course, relative. Placed side-by-side, it would take something over seventy-million iron atoms to stretch an inch. But an atom is ginormous when compared with the nucleus at its center: Side-by-side, it would take two-and-a-half trillion (million-million) iron nuclei to cover that same inch.

The electron cloud takes up nearly all the space in the atom.

We’re all familiar with electrons: A wool sweater pulls electrons from our skin. When we doff the sweater, the stolen electrons jump back, into our skin. As they crash into atoms in the air, the electrons light up the air with sparks.

The electrons scarfed up by the sweater are grabbed by large clumps of atoms in the wool. Single atoms can also steal electrons from one another. Chlorine is an especially good electron-thief. When we add chlorine to water, chlorine atoms pull electrons off atoms in bacteria and viruses. The microbes needed those electrons, to keep their bodies working … to keep their bodies glued together. When electrons go missing, the tiny bugs die.

Out of the ninety-something different atoms on Earth, only two atoms scarf up electrons better than chlorine. One is fluorine. Fluorine steals electrons so voraciously – fluorine is so toxic – chemists who studied it, back in the 1800s, often died young.

The only other atom better at scarfing up electrons than chlorine … is oxygen.

Watching a fire, we’re watching oxygen rip electrons off atoms of carbon and hydrogen in the fuel. The reaction releases humongous amounts of energy –heat and light.

When life first evolved, billions of years ago, there was no oxygen in the air. Then green microbes started pumping out electron-stealing oxygen – a waste product of photosynthesis – and killed off most of their neighbors. You and I are descendants of microbes that learned to detoxify oxygen … and then learned to put the dangerous gas to use, supplying the energy we need to live. (Descendents of bugs that never learned to deal with oxygen still inhabit the Earth, but only in places such as lake-bottom muck, where oxygen cannot reach).

Many atoms will rob electrons from other atoms, even if not as fiercely as fluorine or oxygen. Billions of years after learning how to harness oxygen, we’ve learned – continue to learn – how to put these other electron-thieves to use.

When oxygen steals electrons from iron – in the presence of water – the iron rusts. We can protect the iron by coating it with a metal that loses electrons more easily than iron: zinc – the gray metal that coats galvanized nails. The zinc coating keeps air and moisture away from the iron, kind of like plastic-wrap. But even if the coating is damaged, and the iron is exposed, the zinc will surrender its electrons to oxygen before iron does, continuing to protect the nail.

We know today that sparks are electrons, jumping from here to there. The words “electron” and “electricity” come from the Greek word for amber – fossilized tree sap … a sort-of “natural plastic.” For thousands of years, people have played with electricity, charging-up amber by rubbing it with fur. And, of course, people have long played with sparks.

In the late 1700s, Luigi Galvani discovered that sparks would make a frog’s legs kick (even after the legs had been removed from the frog). Preparing for further experiments, he mounted some frog legs on a board with brass – an alloy of copper (an alloy is a mix of metals; cut the cord off an old appliance, and you’re seeing copper).

Galvani then touched the legs with a steel implement (steel is an iron alloy).

As soon as he touched the brass-bound legs with steel – before he could generate a spark – the legs twitched. Animals, he concluded, generate electricity of their own: “Animal electricity”.

Alessandro Volta interpreted the discovery differently. He repeated the experiment, replacing iron with zinc … and replacing the frog’s legs with paper soaked in saltwater. With no animal tissue involved, Volta’s set-up also generated electricity.

Copper atoms were stealing electrons from zinc … and generating electricity – a flow of electrons.

Just as harnessing the electron-stealing abilities of oxygen proved useful, billions of years ago, Galvani and Volta’s discoveries have also proved useful. With this experiment, Volta invented the electric battery.

Today’s batteries are made with different metals, different salts; the basic principle is the same.

