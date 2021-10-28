Al Stahler: Weather and climate

Watering the houseplants, the watering-can never stays full – it’s got to be re-filled.

Breathe onto a mirror. Water vapor – gaseous water in your breath – turns to liquid droplets.

Storms turn water vapor into cloud droplets, then rain. Like the thirsty watering can, storms are always in need of water vapor.

Dissecting a storm, we find that it’s warm here, cold there; air rises in one part, flows sideways in another. Part of the storm’s anatomy ingests (eats) air from outside the storm. Ingested air holds the water vapor the storm needs, to make rain.

A storm arrives, and it pours … or just drizzles. Among the factors affect rainfall is how much water vapor is in the air the storm ingests.

Suppose air has been hanging out, over the ocean, absorbing moisture. Blown across the Pacific by the prevailing winds, the moist air forms a long, narrow stream. Such a stream of moist air is an atmospheric river.

An atmospheric river is not a storm. An atmospheric river is a long, narrow stream of moist air.

If storm and atmospheric river arrive together – right time, right place – the storm ingests the atmospheric river, receives a good amount of water vapor, and drops a good amount of rain.

Last weekend’s storm did not ingest an ordinary atmospheric river.

Just over two weeks ago, a tropical storm brewed up in the western Pacific, heading for Japan. It grew … for just one day, winds topped 75 miles an hour, making it a hurricane … or, on the far side of the Pacific, a typhoon.

Typhoons are powered by warm, moist air, rising off the ocean, near the storm’s center. More warm, moist air swirls in, and rises in turn.

Typhoons unleash copious rainfall. But some of the moist, rising air escapes, out the top of the storm.

Picked up by the prevailing winds, this moist air last week formed an AR … but not a run-of-the-mill atmospheric river.

As the atmospheric river headed across the Pacific, a storm brewed in the Gulf of Alaska. Carried by the jet stream, the storm headed south.

With dancers’ timing, the typhoon-generated atmospheric river and the Alaskan storm met … and the atmospheric river was ingested.

From Saturday night to Monday morning, my rain gauge (five bucks at SPD – a fun toy, if you can give it an open sky) filled with over eleven inches of what had been typhoon-water.

Latching-on to a typhoon-generated AR is a once-in-a-decade, perhaps once-in-several decades event. But latching-on to more modest atmospheric rivers is common. In an average year, California depends on atmospheric rivers for roughly half the moisture that falls on us.

Many things must go right, for atmospheric rivers to form … for storms to form … for atmospheric river and storm to be steered toward California.

The atmosphere steers storms and atmospheric rivers in many ways: By winds (which themselves are steered); by hills and valleys in the land; by hills and valleys in the atmosphere – hills and valleys made of air.

Last week, the steering was exquisite; last winter, not so much.

There’s a lot of chanciness in our weather. Winds may be more or less likely to blow, one way or another; hills and valleys in the air may form here … or there. And then there’s the sun – a strong-enough factor that we can confidently predict that June will be warmer than January.

Statistics: How winds are likely to blow; where air is likely to pile up; how much moisture is likely to be in the air; how cloudy the sky; and much more. These statistics make up climate.

The just-past last-quarter moon now hangs high in the sky before dawn. The sun-lit day-side of the moon roasts at roughly 250 degrees Fahrenheit. When the sun sets – along the line we see between day and night – the temperature of the dark night-side drops to around minus 250. Average temperature on the moon is around zero degrees Fahrenheit.

On Earth, sunlight warms the ground, which warms the air it touches.

If that were all there were to it, average temperature on Earth would be about the same as the moon: Around zero.

A car bakes in the summer sun. Sheet metal absorbs sunlight and grows warm. But glass is transparent – light goes right through – so the windows stay (relatively) cool.

Air, too, is transparent – light passes right through.

Infrared radiation is closely related to visible light, but we cannot see it. Some invisible “colors” of infrared beam from TV remotes; other “colors” of infrared we feel as heat, when we put our hands up to the fire.

All the gases in air are transparent to infrared … with a few exceptions.

Water vapor and carbon dioxide are opaque to infrared … both gases absorb infrared.

Both water vapor and carbon dioxide are carried, with rising air, high into the atmosphere. But, like the water vapor in your breath on a cold winter’s day, the water vapor in rising air condenses, to form clouds. This limits how high water vapor can rise; above the highest clouds, the air is very, very dry.

Carbon dioxide, though, keeps rising. In the super-thin, high altitude air, carbon dioxide releases the infrared it had absorbed down below, and the energy radiates out into space. The heat energy, picked up by carbon dioxide near the surface, is lost forever.

Were it not for carbon dioxide sending heat energy out into space, Earth would grow ever-hotter, until – like Venus – it glowed a dull red. There would be no life on Earth.

When carbon dioxide and water vapor shed their heat energy closer to the surface, they warm the air … bringing Earth’s average temperature to nearly 60 degrees. Were it not for water vapor and carbon dioxide, Earth’s average temperature would be close to that of the moon – close to zero. Life would be difficult.

For their role in keeping Earth warm, water vapor and carbon dioxide are nick-named greenhouse gases.

When greenhouse gases in the air drop too low – as seems to have happened, in the past – the oceans freeze over. When the greenhouse gas level grows higher (as its been for much of Earth history), Earth’s average temperature goes up (as it was for the dinosaurs).

A much higher average temperature would be … inconvenient. Life on Earth would have to adapt.

The atoms in our bodies were once in other bodies … in rocks … in the air. Before too long, these atoms will again be in other bodies, in rocks, in the air.

When vegetation dies, it rots – it’s digested by fungi, by microorganisms. The carbon that the plants had pulled out of the air, as carbon dioxide, to build their bodies, returns to the air … as carbon dioxide.

Africa and South America are pieces in a jig-saw puzzle. Hundreds of millions of years ago, Africa and South America were joined, along with all the other continents, in the supercontinent of Pangaea. Pangaea changed the flows of ocean currents and winds; changed patterns of rainfall and climate. Such changes, hundreds of millions of years ago – in a time known as the Carboniferous – conspired to bury plants under sediment, where they could not rot.

The plant remains turned to coal.

(More recently – still, some millions of years ago – tiny organisms, buried in sediment beneath the sea, became petroleum.).

There’s evidence that hundreds of millions of years ago, the drastic reduction in carbon dioxide in the air dropped Earth’s temperature drastically.

When fungi and microorganisms process plants, turning them back into carbon dioxide, they harvest energy. Today, we, too, obtain energy by turning some fraction of these plant remains to carbon dioxide … and we increase the carbon dioxide in the air.

The Earth System – the stew that combines geology, biology, astronomy and climate … and, now, human influence – is very, very complex. In an effort to get a handle on it, climate scientists make models.

A model is like a four-dimensional map – it includes distances – up, down, sideways – and also time.

A map of the world cannot include every street, nor even every city. A model, too, is a vast simplification of reality. Modelers have to decide what to leave in, what to leave out.

Modelers also have to work with things we do not yet understand. They have to use their judgment … make estimations … make assumptions.

Some of the results coming from computer models suggest that recent storms might not have been so violent … or so wimpy … were it not for anthropogenic (human-caused) carbon dioxide … that carbon dioxide has triggered weather patterns that have inflicted heat waves on parts of the world.

I enjoy talking with folks who build climate models – there is always more for me to learn about how the Earth System works.

But these conversations also leave me frustrated, because there will always be aspects of model-making beyond my ability to judge; to estimate; to assume.

The models forecast a range of possible future climates … some quite dire. But it’s beyond me to connect the dots.

I’m often not alone in wondering why the model came to some conclusion. Not infrequently, the modelers themselves … those who gave the machine its instructions, taught the computer how the world works … they themselves quite often do understand how the results came to be. That, I believe, is the most important job of modeling … to raise questions, to challenge folks to better understand.

There is great pleasure to be had in seeing patterns in nature. There is also a need for society to prepare for the future … whatever that future may turn out to be. Speaking only for myself, I find it hard to make good decisions when I’m in crisis mode. I can only hope those making decisions for society can realize that the Earth system – and the problems we face – are complex … and depend on more – much more – than a single variable.

