Al Stahler: Watching the weather

Throw a ball and, even as it travels over the ground, it falls. Throw harder and it travels further … but still hits the ground.

Throw that ball hard enough, and it will travel all the way around the world before hitting the ground. Were it not for air resistance (think of holding your hand out the window as you cruise down the highway), the ball would never hit the ground at all … the ball would circle Earth forever … it would be in orbit.

Two hundred-fifty miles above Earth’s surface, the International Space Station travels something over 17,000 miles an hour; it circles the Earth in an hour-and-a-half (Astronauts aboard the ISS see the sun rise. then set, sixteen times a day. Even at that height, stray air molecules slow the spacecraft, so it must be periodically re-boosted).

Cruising down the road at freeway speeds makes it hard to get a good look at the landscape. Flying over the Earth at 17,000 miles an hour, is also a bit fast for watching the landscape.

Just as light gets dimmer as you move away, so, too, does gravity. Farther from Earth – higher off the ground – we don’t have to throw so hard, so fast, to put a ball into orbit.

A bit over 23,000 miles above the surface, orbital velocity is a mere 7000 miles an hour … at that elevation, a spacecraft orbits the world in twenty-four hours … the same amount of time that it takes the ground to turn beneath it. Positioned above the equator, such a satellite is geostationary – it hovers over the same part of the Earth, 24/7.

Many geostationary spacecraft orbit the equator, looking down on Earth. The spacecraft GOES-East looks down on the Atlantic and the eastern U.S. Halfway between Hawaii and the west coast, GOES-West looks down on the Pacific and the western U.S. Images on the GOES websites are updated every five minutes.

Light a candle, and hold your hand near it. Even as our eyes detect visible light coming from the flame, our hand detects infrared – another range of colors, invisible to our eyes.

A winter’s night, under clear skies, often feels cold. But a similar night, under cloudy skies, often feels “balmy.” Water in the clouds glows in the infrared, which we feel coming off the clouds, just as we feel it coming off the candle.

The GOES spacecraft are equipped with infrared sensors, allowing them to see clouds – and much else – after the sun’s gone down.

Sensitive to heat energy, images from these sensors would be easily contaminated by heat coming from the spacecraft itself. Spacecraft cooling systems are super-important.

Shortly after launch in 2018, GOES-West suffered a major malfunction in one of its cooling systems. Many GOES-West images are unavailable during large portions of the day/night cycle.

A replacement spacecraft – a new GOES-West – is scheduled to launch next Tuesday, at 1:38 p.m. PT. The launch will be webcast, live, on NASA TV: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive . (The launch window is two hours long, so launch could be delayed up to that long.).

In the sky, this weekend

Saturday, before dawn, the waning (decreasing) crescent moon joins morning star Venus, low in the east. And at 5:41 a.m., Tiangong – the partly-assembled Chinese space station – will pass directly over the foothills. With a much smaller expanse of solar panels, Tiangong does not reflect as brightly as the International Space Station, but it’s brighter than most satellites.

And then, after sunset – 7 p.m., Saturday night – local astronomers will set up scopes at the junction of SR49 and the old Downieville Highway for this month’s star party. It’s free – bring the kids. And, no matter the daytime temps, dress for a winter evening.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com