Al Stahler: Two billion year old truce

Glue some atoms together and you’ve got a molecule. Some molecules hold together more tightly than others. Glue two hydrogen atoms to an oxygen, and, here on Earth, that water molecule can hold together more-or-less forever.

The atoms in a molecule of nitroglycerin, though, would rather be elsewhere. Give nitro just a bump, and its atoms fly apart – useful, if you need a quick burst of energy to, say, move something out of the way fast.

Life evolved, some billions of years ago, in a thin “soup” – water rich in molecules ready to fly apart (though not as explosively as nitro). Early organisms could eat these molecules, and harness the energy released as the atoms flew off.

Unfortunately, there ain’t no free lunch … not for long, anyway. Food began to run out. Fortunately, some organisms had learned – had evolved – to make food from scratch. Using the energy of sunlight, they took apart molecules around them, then re-assembled the atoms into new food molecules: Photosynthesis (“building with light”).

Different photosynthesizers took apart different sorts of molecules to obtain the atoms for making food. Water molecules were easy to come by … but hard to take apart – the hydrogen and oxygen atoms are tightly-glued.

When bacteria did evolve to take apart water, the hydrogen atoms ended up in their food. But the oxygen was useless, so they tossed it – released the oxygen into the water around them, from which it bubbled into the air.

Water molecules are glued tight because the oxygen atom – more than almost any other atom – “wants” to be glued to others. Some organisms discovered – evolved – a way to take advantage of oxygen’s horniness for other atoms. Like their neighbors, they would harness the energy released when food molecules fell apart. But then, they would take the bits and pieces – bits and pieces that would normally be thrown away – mixed them with oxygen, and harnessed the energy released when oxygen glommed onto them – MUCH more energy than food molecules released when they simply fell apart.

Harnessing oxygen, though, was dangerous – if not done carefully – slowly – it’s fire. Early oxygen-breathers had to learn – evolve – to release the energy very, very slowly. Many organism never learned how to do it – for them, oxygen remained a dangerous toxin. Their descendants live in lake-bottom muck … in miles-deep cracks in rock … in our guts … where oxygen cannot reach them.

Bacteria live almost everywhere. For centuries, biologists presumed they were all related. But, in the second half of the twentieth century, studying how they put their single-celled bodies together – their biochemistry – biologists realized that there were two very different groups, using very different biochemicals – so different, they classified the bugs, not as different kingdoms (animals and plants are different kingdoms), but as different domains,

Life on Earth comprises three domains: One domain includes the animal, plant, and fungal kingdoms; another domain includes the bacteria; and the third domain the bugs that looked like bacteria, but had very different biochemistries – the domain of the archaea (are-KEE-uh).

Bacteria and archaea are not necessarily enemies … though some archaea do eat bacteria, and some bacteria eat archaea.

Maybe two billion years ago, a small bacterium attempted to eat a much larger archaean … not by swallowing the archaean, but by boring a hole into it … crawling inside … and eating the archaean from the inside, out.

There was nothing unusual about this attack … nor was there anything unusual about the archaean fighting back. What was unusual was that the battle did not end quickly, one side victorious. Rather, the battle lasted many, MANY years.

As time went on, the bacterial parasite reproduced itself – divided in half. The two halves grew, and divided again… all inside the archaean.

The archaean host, too, reproduced – divided in half; the two halves grew, and divided again. And each time the host divided, some of bacterial parasites went to one half, others went to the other half.

There was one thing special about the parasite – unlike its host, it could use oxygen to “burn” its food. It used the energy from that slow “fire” to make “batteries” – batteries it could use later, whenever it needed energy.

As the battle raged, though, some of batteries began leaking out of its tiny bacterial body … to be picked up by the archaean host the bacterium was trying to eat.

The battle raged for hundreds … thousands … MILLIONS of years. The host rather enjoyed getting energy batteries from its parasite … so much, that it began feeding the parasite. The parasite, apparently, did not mind being fed.

Remember that bacteria and archaea are told apart by their biochemistry – by the chemicals they use to assemble their bodies. When we look at our own bodies – our own plant bodies, animal bodies, human bodies – we find that we use the same chemicals as the archaea. But, looking deeper into our cells, we find organelles – tiny “organs” within the cell – organelles that look like bacteria.

When we send food to our cells, our cells allow the food molecules to break apart, and we harvest a small amount of energy. We then feed what remains – nearly all our food – to these organelles that so much resemble bacteria. These organelles, “burn” that food with oxygen … and make “batteries” They keep a few batteries for themselves, but give most of the batteries to the rest of the cell … to us.

The battle that began two billion years ago has ended in a truce … a truce that then allowed the former archaean and bacterium – both of them single, microscopic cells – allowed them to, together, evolve into plants … animals … people.

Well past the autumn equinox, the days are growing noticeably shorter, making it harder to get those evening chores done before the sun goes down. Fortunately, as we move away from the equinox, twilight – when the sky is still lit, even after sunset – twilight grows longer. Twilight will continue growing longer, right up to the winter solstice, in December.

Plants talk to each other – not with sound, but with smell. Walk into the woods, and you can smell the trees, shrubs, things growing in the soil, “talking” to each other.

This summer, the oaks sent around a message – this is the year to mast – to release huge amounts of acorns. Why oaks now-and-then mast is debated – perhaps they’re simply increasing the odds that some of their nuts will escape the squirrels, the insects that love to eat them.

The first rains of autumn are a signal to the rain beetles to come out of hiding, find sweeties, and mate. Rain beetles are large, up to a couple of inches long, and VERY slow flyers. If you see one coming toward you, from some feet away, don’t be surprised if – eventually – it plows right into you. (These storms coming down from the north might be a bit cold for the beetles – they might wait for some warmer wetness).

When the night skies clear, don’t miss Mars, bright and orange, high in the southeast, moving into the south as the evening progresses.

A launch this Saturday will bring the crew of the International Space Station up to seven – two women astronauts, five men – the largest crew the station has yet hosted.

