Al Stahler: The shape of the solar system

Looking down on the north pole, our solar system – sun and planets – spins counterclockwise. Planets circle the sun, the sun itself spins, counterclockwise.

That spin harks back to the birth of the solar system.

Four-and-a-half billion years ago, there were no planets circling the sun – there was no sun. All we could claim as home, back then, was a ginormous ball of gas and dust, drifting through the galaxy.

Circling the galaxy, this humongous ball of gas and dust would pass by one star … after another … after another.

With exquisite timing, our cloud passed close to a large star, just as the star was burning the last of the fuel that kept it shining. The dying star collapsed in on itself … collapsed so violently … squeezed its core so hard … it rebounded – it bounced back – and exploded: The star went supernova.

The supernova explosion slammed into our ball of gas and dust, and squeezed it – triggered our cloud to collapse, to grow smaller. Like a figure skater drawing in her arms, the shrinking ball spun faster and faster.

When a pizza chef spins a round ball of dough over her head, the ball grows flat. Just so, the spinning ball of gas and dust grew flat

Dust and gas in the collapsing cloud were squeezed together, and stuck. The resulting clumps were squeezed further, growing into ever-larger clumps.

In the center of the collapsing cloud, enough matter clumped together to form a star: Our sun was born. Other clumps joined to form planets, circling the sun. The solar system was born.

Flattened by its spin, our solar system is pizza-shaped.

As I write, early in the week, skies are forecast to clear, late in the week. As soon as the sky grows dark, Venus shines brightly in the west; the nearly first-quarter moon (exactly first quarter on Friday) shines high in the south. And shining brightly, to the west of the moon, planet Jupiter.

Draw a line from Venus to Jupiter (moon to Jupiter, if you can’t see Venus), and continue that line – as an arc – around the world. The circle you draw traces the flat disk of our solar system.

Our eye can collect only what light comes through its pupil – the dark “opening” at the front. Most of the universe is too dim to see naked-eye. The job of a telescope, first and foremost, is to collect light.

Large telescopes collect light with a mirror. The mirror of the Hubble Space Telescope measures just under eight feet across. The mirror in the soon-to-be-launched James Webb Space Telescope, just over twenty-one feet.

James Webb Space Telescope will launch on the twenty-second of this month – more about our next-generation space telescope next week.

Every now-and-then, the orbit of the International Space Station carries it over the foothills, and I put out a heads-up. Its huge expanse of glass-covered solar panels reflect a lot of sunlight, making the ISS easy to spot.

Now another space station – Tiangong – is under construction, to allow Chinese astronauts to live in space. Its complement of solar panels is much smaller than that of the ISS, but still large enough to make it easy to spot. Tiangong will pass over the foothills tomorrow (Friday) evening, rising in the west at 6:17 p.m., flying overhead a few minutes later.

