Al Stahler: The Goldilocks problem

A rock does not have a brain. But pick up a rock, then let go. We see that a rock does have druthers: A rock would druther – would rather – be back down on the ground.

A rock does not need a brain to fall down – it simply follows the laws of the universe … it obeys gravity.

The atoms in our bodies are no more brainy than rocks. And, like rocks, the atoms in our bodies follow the laws of the universe. Those laws tell our atoms they would rather be elsewhere: The atoms in our bodies would rather be part of the soil … or dissolved in the ocean … or wafting about in the air.

The laws of the universe are constantly trying to tear our bodies apart … trying to toss our atoms to the wind. This makes life dicey.

And makes some parts of the world more dangerous than others: Places that are radioactive, for instance. Radioactive atoms shoot out bits and pieces of themselves: tiny, sub-atomic cannonballs. Should such a cannonball smash into an atom in our body’s instruction manual – in our DNA – it could easily knock an atom out place, and thereby change the instructions. It could, for instance, instruct a cell to become cancerous.

The atoms in our bodies are glued in place … and yet, those atoms are forever jiggling – vibrating, like the strings of a guitar.

Heat makes atoms vibrate faster. If an atom jiggles too fast, it can come unglued, and go missing (think of boiling water on the stove). Super-hot places, like stove-tops, are not safe places to live.

Careful as we are to avoid radiation, to avoid fire, accidents happen, and atoms come loose. We must constantly repair our bodies … and repair takes energy. So even as we try to stay away from high-energy places that would un-glue our atoms … we need energy, to put ourselves back together. Most of that energy comes from our food, that we (carefully, slowly) “burn” in our bodies. Ultimately, though, the energy that keeps us alive comes from the sun … from the SUPER-radioactive core of the sun.

Recall Goldilocks in the house of the three bears: Papa Bear’s belongings were too hard, too hot … Mama Bear’s, too soft, too cold. But Baby Bear’s things were just right.

If the clouds are kind this Sunday, just after sunset, the crescent moon will hang in the southwest, very close to the super-bright “evening star” – planet Venus.

Closer to the sun than Earth, Venus is in Papa Bear territory … too hot for life to live on its surface.

Mars is hard to spot right now, but, farther from the sun than Earth, Mars is in Mama Bear territory … too cold for life to live on its surface.

It’s tempting to expect that Earth, orbiting the sun between Venus and Mars, is Baby-Bear-in-between … but we’re not. Earth, like Mars, orbits in the Mama Bear – too cold – region of the solar system. But unlike Mars, Earth has a thick atmosphere, rich in greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, water vapor, methane, ozone) that keep us warm. (Whether these gases keep us warmer than we’ve grown used to is, of course, a matter of concern).

It is not only regions of the solar system that challenge life with the Goldilocks problem; so do regions of the galaxy.

Looking toward the moon and Venus, Sunday night … toward Venus alone, on the next clear night … or just toward the southwestern horizon, over the next few weeks … we’re looking toward Sagittarius, the Archer. Like a starry road sign, Sagittarius directs our gaze toward the center of the galaxy.

The galactic center is crammed with exploding stars and a black hole – it’s an unlikely, Papa Bear place for life to hang out.

Turning our back to the galactic center, we face the constellation Orion, the Hunter … and gaze out toward the edge of our galaxy. This is the Mama Bear region of the galaxy … not so much for a lack of energy, but for lack of building materials … lack of atoms … with which to assemble a body.

With regard to our location in the galaxy, our sun – our solar system – truly inhabits a Baby Bear region – not too hot, not too cold, with abundant atoms to put ourselves together.

Turns out, though, a Baby Bear location is not quite enough.

Asteroids are humongous chunks of rock, miles across. Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid smashed into Earth, wiping out the dinosaurs (and many other forms of life).

When our solar system was young, many asteroids drifted among the planets … and frequently smashed into the planets.

As Venus has shone bright in the west, planet Jupiter, for some months, has been shining bright, first in the in the southeast, now in the south. Jupiter is massive, weighing-in at more than three hundred times the mass of the Earth … which gives Jupiter tremendous gravity. Jupiter’s gravity has snagged gazillions of asteroids … has pulled some down, into itself; has flung some out of the solar system; has flung others into the sun. Were it not for Jupiter, Earth would suffer asteroid collisions again and again.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com