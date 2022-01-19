Al Stahler: Surface changes

California has the Sierra Nevada; the east coast has the Appalachians. But whereas the Sierra crests out at over 14,000 feet, the highest peaks of the Appalachians barely top six thousand.

Long ago, when the Appalachians were young, they rose as high as the Sierra today. But once the Appalachians stopped growing, weathering became dominant. Rain and snow, air and ice broke up and broke down the rock. A miles-thick layer of rock eroded away.

Even before they were well worn down, the Appalachians suffered another blow: They were sliced in two. The northern-most Appalachians stand today in far-eastern Canada … and then disappear into the Atlantic.

Sail east, though, and the Appalachians re-emerge from the sea … as the Caledonian Mountains of Ireland and Scotland – same rocks, same age.

The surface of the earth is a jig-saw puzzle. The coastlines of Africa and South America make it obvious that Africa and South America once fit together, side by side. Back when North America and Europe also lay side-by-side, the Appalachian and Caledonian Mountains were a continuous mountain range

But then the Atlantic Ocean was born, between Africa and South America, North America and Europe. As the ocean grew wider, it pushed the continents apart. The Atlantic still grows today, still pushes Africa and South America, Europe and North America farther apart.

Which begs the question: What happens on the western (leading) edges of North and South America?

What happens when we want to use a piece in a jig-saw puzzle, but the piece does not quite fit? Most folks would toss back the misfit piece, and find another … but that’s for wimps. It’s much easier to simply mash the pieces together, letting the ill-fitting parts bulge out.

This is how planet Earth solves the problem: As North America collides with the floor of the Pacific (at most, just a few miles beneath the surface), California’s Coast Range bulges upward.

And something else happens.

The floor of the Pacific is composed of denser rock than the North American continent (which is why the continent rides high, above the sea floor). When push comes to shove, the sea floor slides – subducts – beneath the continent. The sea floor carries with it seawater that has soaked into the rock … and the seashells that have settled to the bottom (many of which have become limestone – calcium carbonate). Sea creatures that make calcium carbonate shells absorb carbon dioxide from seawater – CO2 the water had absorbed from the air (part of the cycle that, over millions of years, removes CO2 from the atmosphere).

Deep beneath the continent, the seafloor releases its water, which seeps upward … and lowers the melting point of the hot rock into which it seeps. The rock melts, becoming magma. And the limestone that had been carried down decomposes, releasing carbon dioxide into the magma.

Buried beneath a gazillion tons of rock, pressure keeps carbon dioxide and water dissolved in the magma. As the magma rises upward, though, the pressure drops. Finally, close to the surface, there’s not enough pressure to keep the water and carbon dioxide dissolved in the magma. Both exolve – escape from solution – just as carbon dioxide exolves to form bubbles when you take a beer, and pop the top. The magma bubbles expand violently, and the magma explodes.

Volcanoes erupt all along the Ring of Fire that encircles the Pacific … and at mid-Pacific islands, as on Tonga last week.

(For much of California, the head-on collision has been replaced by the side-slip of the San Andreas Fault; off-shore head-ons still occur in the north-state, driving the eruptions of Lassen and Shasta.).

The Tonga explosion sent a wave through the atmosphere, rather like the wave we make when we toss a pebble into a pond … but moving WAY faster than sound: A shock wave. The wave was “felt” by instruments around the world; this Tweet video shows the shock wave: https://twitter.com/Met4CastUK/status/1482859355296915462

Reaching the surface, magma becomes lava. There are many types of lava, depending on the atoms it contains; and there are many kinds of volcanoes, depending on how the puzzle-pieces were scrunched together.

One type of volcanic rock, found in South America’s Andes mountains, is named for those mountains: Andesite.

Near Soda Springs, off I-80, a peak is named for the rock that erupted there long ago: Andesite Peak.

Since I wrote this, geologists have said that the amount of explosive gas was likely magnified greatly, if seawater poured into the magma chamber, and flashed to steam.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com