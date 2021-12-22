Al Stahler: Sunshine

Winter solstice: The year’s shortest day, longest night. For months, the sun has spent ever-more time lighting – warming – parts of the planet south of the equator. Hiding out in the south, the sun rises late, climbs a little ways into the sky, then quickly sinks back down to set.

With the solstice, the sun begins its return. Days grow longer, the sun, day-by-day, climbs higher.

Something is lost when we hear music through a wall … or talk through a mask. Same with light.

Sunlight travels freely through the ninety-three million miles of vacuum between sun and Earth. But the last hundred miles – through Earth’s atmosphere – is different.

Much as water waves shake a boat, electromagnetic waves shake electrons – the sub-atomic particles that jump back to our bodies when we doff a sweater. Microwaves shake electrons in water, making food hot; radio waves shake electrons in a radio receiver, which translate into sound.

Light, too, is an electromagnetic wave. Shaking electrons in the chlorophyll that colors plants green, sunlight gives plants the energy to rip apart water; the pieces go into making food. Light shakes electrons in our eyes, and we see.

Light – blue light, especially – shakes up the electrons in air. Shaking electrons sucks energy out of the light – sucks the blue from sunlight. The sun appears a bit more yellow here, than it looks in space.

Same trick backwards: Electrons energized by blue light shed their energy by sending blue light back out again. But they don’t send it out in the same direction … the electrons send blue light out every-which-way.

On the airless moon, the sky is pitch-black. But with airy electrons sending blue light every-which-way, Earth’s sky is blue.

Other colors of light also shake electrons, but as we go from blue to green to yellow to orange, the colors shake electrons less and less. Most of the time, we don’t miss these colors. But when the sun is low, its light skimming Earth’s surface – plowing through way more air to reach our eyes – all that remains is the red of sunset.

Dust, too, scatters light. If the dust is thick enough – as it can be in smoke – no light gets through at all.

We live in a dusty universe. Stars and planets are born when huge clouds of gas and dust collapse in on themselves. Clouds of gas and dust, more humongous yet, stretch through the universe.

This Friday, the James Webb space telescope will – at last – launch into space. The telescope’s instruments can see no blue, green, yellow, or orange … just some red, and, below red, infrared. Invisible to our eyes, infrared penetrates dust.

On-station – a million miles from Earth – the telescope will search the dust surrounding new-born stars for new-born planets.

Light travels 186,000 miles (more than seven times around the world) in one second – fast, but not instantaneous. It takes just over a second for moonlight to reach us from the moon; just over eight minutes for sunlight to reach us from the sun; so we see the moon, not as it is now, but as it was, a second ago; we see the sun as it was, eight-plus minutes ago.

It takes billions of years for light to reach us from the far reaches of the universe. Looking out across the universe, we look back in time. The new space telescope will peer through gazillions of miles of dust, in search of galaxies that are home to some of the first stars to turn on, after the birth of the universe.

I wish you a warm, happy holiday. I love sharing things that turn me on – thank you for reading.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com