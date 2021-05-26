Al Stahler: Such a pretty pest

Scotch broom: Such beautiful yellow flowers! Why not plant it?

Folks did plant it, in the 1800s. By the 1920s, broom’s tendency to escape cultivation … to spread, and invade neighbors’ yards … to shade out native plants … was apparent.

Folks kept planting it. And flinging seeds from pods, it planted itself, far and wide.

Scotch broom bribes ants to spread its seeds. Open a seed pod, when the seeds are ripe, and notice the tiny, white blob on each seed. This is an elaiosome (eh-LIE-oh-soam) – literally, a “fat body” – a high-calorie snack that ants harvest, after carrying the seeds back to the vicinity of their nests … again, spreading the shrub far and wide.

An easy experiment: Give the soil around several of the plants a generous amount of water … and then, the next day, gently pull the plants out of the ground, roots and all. Many of the roots will bear tiny nodules.

Scotch broom is a legume – a member of the pea family. Legumes build nodules on their roots to provide homes for a very specific type of bacteria. Then legumes send food, from their leaves down to their roots, and into the nodules, where the bacteria gobble it up.

Of the nearly one hundred different atoms in the universe, a half-dozen or so serve as the basic building blocks for every form of life. One of those atoms is nitrogen.

Nitrogen is abundant: Way more than half the air we take into our lungs is composed of nitrogen gas … and the same is true of the air we breathe out. Despite how much nitrogen we inhale, it’s all utterly useless to us. We have no way of using the nitrogen in the air. Nor do plants.

The bacteria legumes host in their nodules, however, can fix nitrogen from the air (“fix,” here, does not mean “repair,” but “fasten,” or “tie down”). The bacteria combine nitrogen from the air with other atoms to make fertilizer, which they then send back up the roots of the plant.

(Looking carefully – perhaps at the roots of more than one plant – you’ll likely notice that some of the root nodules have a pinkish tinge. The nitrogen the bacteria are pulling from the air is contaminated … with oxygen … and the nitrogen-fixing reaction is poisoned – shut down – by oxygen. Plant and bacteria work together to build molecules of hemoglobin – the same stuff that carries oxygen in our blood, and colors our blood red. In the nodules, hemoglobin scavenges oxygen, keeping it away from the bacteria.).

The nitrogen-fixing bacteria on their roots give legumes – like Scotch broom – an advantage in nutrient-poor foothill soils … especially foothill soils that have burned, from which nitrogenous nutrients have vaporized. It’s likely no coincidence that broom has evolved to form thickets of both living and dead wood … thickets that love to burn … and that carry flames upward into the tree canopy.

Botanists studying broom have found that, while in bloom, and while forming seeds, the plant sends most of its resources upward, from roots to stems, to flowers and seeds. Once the seeds are ripe, resources move downward, into the roots, to prepare for next year’s growth.

Local volunteers – bless them – have been using weed wrenches to pull broom out by the roots. This is an excellent way to deal with broom in public spaces – roadsides and parks – where no one lives. Pulling it out ensures that the shrub will not grow back from its roots. But it’s a lot of work.

Suppose you’ve got broom growing around your home … a place where you’ll still be, next year, and the year after that. I’ve had pretty good luck, getting rid of broom an easier way.

Simply lop it off at ground-level. Yes, the roots will send up new stems, next year. But, by cutting the plant close to the ground, while it’s pumping resources upward – while it’s in bloom, and forming seeds – you’re preventing it from sending those resources down to the roots, to fuel next year’s growth. Next year’s growth, I’ve found, will be minimal.

A ray of hope: In recent years, a tiny mite has been found, infecting Scotch broom. The mite seems to be spreading, but the task is overwhelming – the mite needs our help. Now … while broom is flowering … and forming seeds … is the time … to cut it down.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com