Al Stahler: Strange sleep





When a fresh crew launched to the International Space Station last week, the crew commander took with her – among other things – a gift from her mom: A dream catcher. Nicole Mann is a member of the Wailacki Tribe, part of the Round Valley Indian Reservation, northern Mendo-County.

A dream catcher – in my understanding – protects the sleeper, from bad dreams, yes, but also from all sort of other things that might harm sleep … or the sleeper.

Guarding your sleep, in space, is wise. There’s the obvious problem of unrolling your sleeping bag along with a half-dozen or so folks … in a very, very small space. But there are other problems unique to sleeping – or trying to sleep – in space.

One problem is knowing when it’s bedtime. The space station circles the Earth in LEO — low Earth orbit – 250 miles above the surface. It shoots through space at 17,000-plus miles an hour, which takes it around the world in an hour-and-a-half.

Thus, if your eyes, brain and body are judging by the sun – as we’ve evolved to do for millions of years — a complete day-night cycle goes by in that hour-and-a-half. One moment you see the sun rise, beaming through the window. Then – forty-five minutes later — the sun sets, and space around the station is plunged into darkness. But not for long. In another forty-five minutes, the sun rises again. One sunrise, one sunset, every 92 minutes … 16 times a day.

Deep within our brains, a very small cluster of neurons – nerve cells – get a direct signal from the eyes, allowing that part of the brain to decide whether it is day or night. The small cluster of neurons sets our biological clock, telling our bodies when to warm up (by day), when to cool down (by night). Our brains, our bodies reserve day and night for certain tasks. We build parts of our immune system while we’re awake, other parts while we’re asleep, making sleep super-important to a healthy immune system.

Suppose you’re on the space station, ready for sleep. You slide into your sleeping bag, which is pinned to a wall … pinning the bag to the wall is just as good as laying it out on the floor, since there’s no up or down in space. And that raises more problems. For reasons not-at-all well-understood, our bodies need gravity. Living in zero-g – zero-gravity – plays games, not just with sleep, but with pretty much all parts of the body.

A mission to Mars would take months to cross space between Earth and the red planet. Thus, NASA funds research on the effects of zero-g. Volunteers receive decent wages to spend three months … doing absolutely nothing … which is easier said than done.

For three months, bed-rest subjects spend all their time in bed – 24/7. They barely use their muscles; not surprisingly, they lose these unused muscles … along with the bones to which those muscles attach.

Exercise is good for the heart, good for the circulatory system; lack of exercise is awful for the heart, the circulation.

And, since we’re not standing, not walking … just floating … zero-g really plays havoc with the sense of balance.

As NASA studies what might be done to protect weightless muscles, astronauts aboard the space station spend at least two hours a day on exercise machines.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors on KVMR-FM, and in the Union. He may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com