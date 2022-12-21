Al Stahler: Solstice

Al Stahler



It’s a crisp, cold night, and you’re sitting by the campfire. You want more warmth, so you move closer to the fire.

Planet Earth does not orbit the sun in a perfect circle; sometimes Earth is closer to the sun, sometimes farther away. For five-and-a-half months now, Earth has been inching closer to the sun – closer to the campfire.

We learn, in school, that the distance between Earth and sun is 93 million miles. True … on average. For half the year, we’re farther from the sun than that; the other half-year, we’re closer. Last July, we reached our greatest distance from the sun: 94-and-a-half million miles; since then, we’ve been moving closer. First week in January, we’ll come as close to the sun as we can get: 91-and-a-half million miles.

Thanks to that three million mile difference between January and July, Earth gets a stronger dose of sunshine in January than in July. Every hundred thousand years or so, that extra January sunshine – in harmony with other planetary twists and turns – throws our planet into an ice age. But that extra sunshine in January does not make winters cold.

Suppose it’s summertime, and we’re watering the garden with a hose. We’re watering a plant that loves water, so we hold the hose directly over the plant, and point the nozzle straight down. That straight-down shot gives the plant lots of water.

Most plants don’t need that much water, so for these less-thirsty plants, we hold the nozzle at an angle, somewhere between straight-down and sideways. The spray hits a bunch of plants, all at the same time. Holding the hose at an angle, we cover a lot more territory … and each plant get just a little water.

The sun is a garden hose, spraying, not water, but sunlight. Over the tropics, the sun sends its light pretty much straight down. Like thirsty plants sucking up water, the tropics suck up lots of sunlight.

Outside the tropics – where we live – sunlight comes down at an angle. And, like the garden hose, spraying sunlight at an angle spreads that sunlight out over a lot more territory, with less light falling on any one patch.

The angle of our sunlight hose changes with the seasons.

Imagine standing in the noonday sun, in summer. Our skin gets hot, fast. Standing in the midday sun this week, though, feels just fine. Coming in at an angle, wintertime sunlight splashes over more territory, putting less energy into any one patch. The weaker sunlight doesn’t warm the ground, the ground doesn’t warm the air as much as in summer. Baby, it’s cold outside.

As if that weren’t enough to explain why December gets cold … one more thing:

The sun sets pretty early these days, though, truth be told, the sun’s not setting quite so soon as it did at the beginning of the month. Back in the first days of December, the sun set at 4:42 PM. Tonight, the sun will set a good four minutes later than that … giving us another four minutes of afternoon sunshine. Be thankful for small favors

Then again, even as the sun is now setting later, making afternoons longer, the sun is also rising later … making mornings shorter.

The sun has been rising later and later, since the middle of June; it will continue rising later … and later … right into the second week in January.

Late sunrise and early sunset combine to make our days rather short, this time of year. Late sunrise and early sunset conspired to make yesterday – Wednesday, Dec. 21, – the shortest day of the year: Winter solstice. Beginning today, days will be growing longer again.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, Joyful Kwanza. Thank you for reading my work.

