Al Stahler: Rivers in the air

You’re taking a hot shower … shut off the water … step out of the shower … and the bathroom mirror’s all fogged up. Water has crossed the room, from shower to mirror. But the floor is dry … How did the water move across the room?

The teapot whistles, announcing water boiling within. A cloud of water droplets spews from the small hole in the lid on the spout. We – pretty much all of us – refer to that cloud as “steam” … but it’s not.

Steam is water vapor – water as gas, like air. Like most gases, water vapor is transparent – light goes right through it. But that cloud is not transparent. The droplets in that cloud are liquid water … not steam.

There is steam coming from the small hole in the lid of the spout, but, to see it you’ve got to (cautiously) get close, and look just a fraction of an inch above the hole. Between the hole and the cloud, there is a small, clear gap. In that small space is steam – transparent, gaseous water.

But that steam travels only a small fraction of an inch, before it cools enough for the gas to condense to liquid – the tiny droplets that populate the cloud above the spout.

The water coming from the shower head is not boiling, but it’s plenty hot enough to turn some shower water to vapor. The invisible, gaseous water drifts across the room, hits the mirror, and condenses into droplets that fog the glass.

The sun shines down hard on Earth’s tropics, warming land and sea. Land and sea warm the air … and evaporate lots of water to vapor.

Warm air rises, and carries water vapor upward. The air grows cooler as it climbs, and the water vapor condenses into tiny, liquid cloud droplets. The cloud droplets grow into rain drops, which fall onto the tropical rain forests below.

Tropical rain forests, though, get only a fraction of the water that has evaporated off the surface – not all of the water vapor condenses. Much of the vapor drifts about.

Water vapor is transparent because it does not absorb visible light … it does not absorb the light our eyes can see, and that light comes right through. But water vapor does absorb other wavelengths of “light” …. for instance, infrared.

“Infra-” means “below.” Just as one musical note is lower than another, infrared is just below red in the electromagnetic spectrum. Our eyes can’t see it, but sensors aboard orbiting spacecraft can: They see huge “clouds” of water vapor, drifting about. Some of those “clouds” drift north, out of the tropics, into the subtropics – the latitudes in which Hawaii rests.

Earth spins like mad – all the way ‘round in twenty-four hours. Seen from above the north pole, Earth spins counter-clockwise.

Storms in Earth’s atmosphere adopt that counter-clockwise spin. By definition, any storm that has picked up the spin of the earth is a cyclone. Hurricanes, always spinning counter-clockwise, are tropical cyclones.

When used as a prefix, “extra-“ means “outside” (related to the word “exterior”). Living outside the tropics, we in northern California inhabit extra-tropical latitudes. The storms we enjoy – spinning counter-clockwise – are extratropical cyclones.

Like all storms, extratropical cyclones have an anatomy. They have a region where warm air rises … cools … and forms clouds.

This region of rising warm air is the “warm conveyor belt.” The warm conveyor belt picks up the air around, and feeds it into the storm. Water vapor fed into the storm by the warm conveyor belt becomes clouds, becomes rain.

At our extra-tropical latitudes, air moves across the Pacific from west-to-east. It moves in streams, some faster, some slower, but all flowing generally west-to-east.

Should one of those streams encounter a “cloud” of water vapor, exported from the tropics, it can carry that vapor with it, west-to-east. Such a stream of air can carry way more water vapor than the extra-tropical air around it. It can carry more water – as vapor – than a major river. It is an “atmospheric river.”

When an atmospheric river feeds into a storm’s warm conveyor belt – as happened this past week – rain and snow can be exceptional.

