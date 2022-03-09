Al Stahler: Re-discovering the universe

All the stars we see at night are members of our galaxy – a hundred-or-so billion stars, traveling together like bees in a swarm.

A careful look – even naked-eye – reveals some of those lights to be, not stars, but fuzzballs.

Through a telescope, most of the fuzzballs take on random shapes. But some are spirals – fuzzy pinwheels – which led nineteenth-century astronomers to wonder, “What the heck are those things? Are they nearby … or far away?”

Further examination revealed that the spirals were composed of stars – dim stars. But the question remained: “How far?”

If the starry pinwheels were located inside our galaxy, then our galaxy – our swarm – might be all there was to the universe … a rather small universe.

But if those spirals were to lie outside our galaxy – perhaps far outside – the universe could be humongous.

In the late 1700s, an astronomer noticed a naked-eye star whose light was not steady. Over five days, it grew brighter, then dimmer, then brighter again. Over the years, many such variable stars were found. Some, even at their brightest, looked dim; others looked bright … possibly because some were near, some were far. Some danced through their bright/dim cycle in days, others took months. There was no way to see why they were different.

In the early twentieth century, Henrietta Leavitt studied these variable stars. All of her variables dwelled in the same little swarm, just on the edge of our galaxy … so all were the same distance from Earth.

She discovered a pattern.

Variables that went bright/dim, bright/dim quickly – over a few days – never got very bright – they were dim stars. Those that danced through their cycle slowly – over months – got pretty bright – they were bright stars. And those that got bright/dim at an in-between rate – were in-between in brightness.

So if a star were seen to vary slowly, it should look bright … but if, instead, that star looked dim … the star must be far away. A fast variable that looks bright, on the other hand, must be very close.

Leavitt had given astronomers a tool for measuring distance in the universe.

In the 1920s, an astronomer studying a fuzzy spiral of stars found variable stars that were growing bright/dim very slowly … they should have looked bright. But they did not … rather, they looked very, very dim. Leavitt’s distance-tool led to two conclusions:

First: These variable stars – and the spiral in which they reside – must be far away … so far away, it lies outside our galaxy. It is, itself, another galaxy – a spiral galaxy.

And, from that: Our Milky Way Galaxy is a very small part of a very large universe … a universe that is, perhaps, infinitely large.

Stars come in galaxies. Galaxies, in turn, come in clusters – swarms of galaxies.

In the 1930s, an astronomer found that galaxies in some clusters were moving so fast, the clusters should fall apart – the galaxies did not have enough gravity to keep themselves tied to one another.

The mystery deepened – and came much closer to home – in the 1960s, when Vera Rubin and colleagues measured how fast stars were going ‘round in spiral galaxies. And they calculated how hard the stars were pulling on each other, with gravity, holding their galaxy together.

The stars in the spirals were flying too fast – their gravity was too weak – to keep the galaxies together – the stars should fly off. Spiral galaxies (including our own Milky Way) should fly apart.

Something within the spirals was exerting enough gravity to hold the galaxies together. But that something neither absorbs nor emits light … it is utterly dark. Rubin’s work showed that we are surrounded by this dark matter –surrounded by more dark matter than ordinary matter.

We still have no idea what dark matter is.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com