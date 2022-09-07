Al Stahler: Moonrise





The brightest star in the sky is in The Dog: Sirius, the Dog Star. Like the North Star, Sirius can be found by following pointer stars. Get out before dawn, and look for The Hunter (Orion), well above the eastern horizon. The three stars of Orion’s belt point down toward the horizon, toward Sirius.

From my location, the rising Dog Star is still in the trees … though that has not (apparently) interfered with the rising star’s (supposed) influence on the “dog days of summer” (even as Orion’s appearance in the eastern sky tells us that autumn is coming).

Earth spins, once every twenty-four hours. If we did not circle the sun, tomorrow’s sun would rise exactly twenty four hours after today’s. But Earth does circle the sun, which changes our view, changes our angle with the sun: We have to spin for twenty four hours … plus another four minutes … to bring the sun over the horizon. Making things a bit more complex, though, we orbit the sun at a slant. That slant, plus our orbital motion, makes days longer or shorter, sunrise earlier or later (and creates our seasons).

If the moon orbited Earth more slowly – a lot more slowly – we would see it rise at pretty much the same place in the sky, at pretty much the same time, night after night. But the moon moves too fast for that. The moon orbits Earth once a moonth … pardon me, once a month … as if it were “running away” from us. From one night to the next, we have to spin just a bit more, to catch up with the moon, to see it rise over the horizon.

More complexity: The moon orbits Earth at a slant, at an angle. Draw a line between Earth and sun. The moon spends half its time (two weeks) above that line, half its time below.

Combine all those angles, all those tilts and slants … combine those with all those orbital motions … plus Earth’s spin … and we find the moon rising at a different time, one night to the next. The moon always rises later than it did the night or day before, but how much later depends on the angles, the motions.

Sometimes the angles add up to make the moon rise just twenty minutes later than it did the night before – the moon rises fairly early, one night to the next. Other times, the angles conspire to make the moon rise well over an hour later than the night before – the moon rises late.

This time of the year, the full moon rises just a little bit later than it rose the night before. The early-rising full moon lights up the landscape; allows farmers to extend their daytime harvest well into the night; and earns the September full moon the sobriquet – the descriptive nickname – “Harvest Moon.”

