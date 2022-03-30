Al Stahler: Mars is different

Wood, metal, fabric, cookie-dough … whatever you’re making, you get a feel for the materials: How heavy, how light, how they stretch and squeeze, bend and break.

Rock and metal, water and ice, air and dust – the stuff of which planets are made. Change the mix, and you end up with a different planet. Use the same mix, but change the environment – temperature, pressure – again, you end up with a different planet.

Rise before the sun, head outside, and to the east is planet Venus – the “morning star,” shining brighter than any true star.

Off in the same direction, but not nearly so bright, is planet Mars. I’ll put out a heads-up for Mars in future, when it’s easier to spot.

Venus is cloaked in clouds, north pole to south. The Venusian clouds reflect three-fourths – 77% – of the sunlight that strikes them. Venus has an albedo (al-BEE-doe) of 0.77.

Planet Earth, with a patchier cloud cover, reflects a third of the sunlight that bathes us. Earth’s albedo is 0.30.

Martian clouds are wispy, and reflect little sunlight. The light by which we see Mars reflects, not off clouds, but off its dusty desert floor. The Martian albedo is a mere 0.15.

Three planets, born at the same time – four-and-half billion years ago – circling the same star. How are they the same? Why are they so different?

Another question, this one for Earth and Mars only:

Lift a rock, let go, and it falls … things go downhill.

It took energy to lift that rock. That energy is returned – exactly – when the rock falls (enough energy to, maybe, break a toe, if you’re not careful).

Take an atom of carbon – loosed, say, from a piece of wood, by the heat of a flame. Now take an atom of oxygen. Bring the two atoms close together. Carbon and oxygen atoms “want” to stick to each other … for these atoms, being glued together is “downhill.” Like the rock, the two atoms release energy when allowed to “fall downward.” That energy – heat – can knock another carbon atom off the chunk of wood … leading to yet more carbons and oxygens finding each other and uniting: Fire.

For carbon and oxygen atoms, being joined together is “downhill.” Other atoms, though, prefer to stay apart … for them, being apart is downhill. Gluing them together is like pushing them uphill … it requires energy.

But hey! We’ve got energy coming off all those carbons and oxygens linking up. Perhaps we could siphon off some of that energy, and use it to coax the stand-offish atoms uphill – to coax them to join together.

This energy exchange is done daily, in factories. And we do this in our bodies, to keep ourselves alive: We “burn” food (glue carbon and oxygen atoms together), then use the energy released to coax other atoms to stick together … to build, say, antibodies to fight off a virus.

On Earth, some four billion years ago, atoms “falling downhill” released energy that pushed other atoms “uphill.” Working together, atoms in the right place, at the right time, came alive.

Mars is a desert planet, but it was wetter, possibly warmer, four billion years ago. Could the same sorts of lucky accidents that led to life on Earth have happened on Mars?

Earth and Mars (and Venus) obey the same laws of the universe: Gravity and electricity and magnetism all work the same. But they can lead to different results … as we see when we compare Earth’s Grand Canyon with what’s been nick-named “the Grand Canyon of Mars”.

Next Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Madelyn Helling Library, I’ll present a slide show to compare and contrast Earth and Mars. This meeting of Nevada County Astronomers is free, and kids will dig it.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com