Al Stahler: Looking out, looking back

Nearly every star in the sky shines more brightly than our sun … but all those stars are way more distant than the sun, and so appear dimmer.

Dim light is a challenge, because light carries information.

Plunk a slice of bread into the toaster, and the wiry filaments grow warm; growing hot, they glow red; hotter yet, they glow orange. In an old-fashion light bulb, the filament grows hot enough to emit every color of the rainbow – white-hot. Color implies temperature.

Toss a tiny pinch of table-salt into the dark stove-flame. The flash of orange-yellow is not due to temperature – it’s the signature color of the sodium atoms in the salt. Finding that color in starlight reveals sodium in the star.

Starlight conveys a star’s temperature, its atoms, and many things besides. Colors can be added to starlight (as we added sodium’s color to the gas flame), or subtracted.

When an exoplanet, circling another star, comes between us and its star, atoms in its atmosphere suck their signature colors out of the star’s light, revealing what atoms reside in the atmosphere. Don’t expect oxygen – oxygen atoms “love” to bond to other atoms, and should quickly disappear. Spotting the color of free – unbonded – oxygen, sucked out of the starlight, would imply that something is replenishing the planet’s air with oxygen …

… Alien plants?

The universe is a book, written in colors (many invisible to our eyes), waiting to be read.

Centuries ago, the sun was presumed to be on fire. But – given its size – such a fire could burn for only some thousands of years … and astronomers’ geologist-cousins were saying that Earth (and sun) were many millions of years old (at least – today, we put the number in the billions).

Late 1800s, Marie Curie led the effort to figure out radioactivity – atomic nuclei, going through changes; early 1900s, Albert Einstein explained why a lump of radium was always warm: nuclei release energy when they go through changes. From this, astronomers realized that stars make starlight when they put atomic nuclei through changes – when they glue nuclei together, to make new atoms. Stars are atom factories. Stars made the blood-iron that carries oxygen through our bodies. Stars also made the oxygen.

Light flies fast – seven times around the world in one second – but still takes time to cross the universe. Seeing something far away, we see how it looked long ago.

The Dipper dips low in winter, but soon will rise higher. Following the arc of the Dipper’s handle leads us to the star Arcturus.

All the stars in the sky are of the same generation as our sun … but for Arcturus. Arcturus was born to an earlier generation … before stars had manufactured as many of the different atoms we find around us today.

Back when the universe was young – before Arcturus’s generation of stars was born – an even earlier generation of stars existed … we think … born before nearly any of our dozens of atoms had been manufactured.

The earliest stars, in the earliest universe, were, no doubt, very different … but how? We have never seen starlight from that earliest generation of stars … it’s way too dim.

Telescopes are light-buckets: They collect light, funnel it together, make it bright. Making old, dim light bright enough to study, telescopes are time machines.

How much light a telescope can collect – how far into the past it can see – is determined by the size of its mirror – the workhorse within the scope.

The mirror aboard the Hubble Space Telescope measures eight feet across.

The newly-launched Webb Space Telescope un-folded its mirror this weekend, to its full twenty-one foot diameter. Among many projects, it will search for dim signature colors in the atmospheres of distant planets, and for dim starlight, arriving from far across the universe, from when the universe was very, very young.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and gathers with fellow amateur astronomers for monthly star-parties. To get on the e-mail list, contact him at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com