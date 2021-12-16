Al Stahler: Looking back

Rocks and raindrops, plants and people – all are made by gluing atoms together. Differences stem from how the atoms are glued together, and what sort of atoms are glued.

Atoms come in dozens of different types: Iron and oxygen, carbon and copper. But back when the universe was young, there were not nearly so many. And right after the universe was born, there were only two types of atoms: Hydrogen and helium. Not much could be built of just these two … only stars.

Constellations of stars are signposts. Two stars in the bowl of the Dipper point toward another star that is rather ordinary, but for one thing: It sits, 24/7, over the north pole. Looking toward that star, we face north.

The handle of the Dipper forms an arc. Tracing that arc through the sky leads to a bright, orangey star that is not-at-all ordinary: Arcturus. (“Follow the arc to Arcturus”).

Our sun is one star in a galaxy of billions. All the stars we see at night are part of our galaxy.

Our galaxy is shaped like a kid’s pinwheel. And, like a pinwheel, our galaxy spins. Our sun, and all the night-time stars, go ‘round and ‘round the same way.

Except for Arcturus. If our starry pinwheel were a target, Arcturus would be an arrow, flying through it. Its odd motion makes Arcturus different from the sun and stars around us.

And something else is different about Arcturus: The atoms of which it’s made.

Stars like our sun make starlight by smashing tiny bits of hydrogen together. The bits of hydrogen stick, to make heavier atoms of helium.

Our sun cannot make atoms heavier than helium, but larger stars can. Smashing bits of helium together, they make heavier atoms of carbon and oxygen. Even larger stars make heavier atoms yet – dozens of different atoms.

The new-born universe contained only hydrogen and helium atoms, from which the first stars formed. These first stars were humongous. They built helium from hydrogen, then built heavier atoms from helium.

And then, these stars exploded, seeding the universe with all sorts of atoms, out of which new stars were built. The cycle continues today … stars make new atoms, scatter the atoms into space, and new stars form from the resulting mix.

One generation of stars follows another, each generation enriched by the new atoms made by generations before.

Our sun contains dozens of different types of atoms, and lots of each type. Many generations of stars lived and died before our sun was born.

Arcturus contains many different types of atoms, but not nearly as much of them as our sun and neighboring stars. Arcturus seems to belong to an earlier generation than our sun.

Telescopes have allowed us to find stars of yet earlier generations than Arcturus. But we’ve yet to find the earliest stars, made only of hydrogen and helium … or even stars that contain only tiny amounts of heavier atoms.

Light takes time to reach us, so the farther out we look, the farther we look back in time – we see the moon, not as it is now, but as it was a bit more than a second ago. Looking across the cosmos, the Hubble Space Telescope looks far back in time … but not far enough to spot the earliest stars.

Hubble’s mirror – collecting and focusing light from the universe – measures just under eight feet across. The mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope – to launch next Wednesday – will unfold to just over twenty-one feet across. Collecting fainter light, from farther away, James Webb Space Telescope will look back further in time, to see – perhaps not the earliest stars – but, with luck, galaxies hosting such stars.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com