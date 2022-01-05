Al Stahler: Energy

You can’t get something for nothing. You get what you pay for. There ain’t no free lunch. It’s the way the world works … actually, it’s the way the universe works.

You want that box lifted, from the floor to the table? You want that cold tea-water made hot? You want that star to explode, in a supernova? It’s going to cost you … not in bucks, but in energy.

We buy bread by the pound, yarn by the foot. Units such as pounds and feet are part of our experience, easy to visualize.

We measure large amounts of energy in joules (“joolz”), small amounts in electron-volts; electrical energy, in kilowatt-hours. Those units – a joule, an eV, a kW-hr – are hard to get a feel for.

When science was younger – mid-1800s – physicists had no units, like pounds or feet, for measuring energy. But they did have the units pounds and feet.

It takes energy to lift one pound of anything, one foot into the air. How much energy? One foot-pound.

To lift ten pounds, one foot into the air … or to lift one pound, ten feet into the air … requires ten foot-pounds of energy ,,, as does lifting five pounds, two feet upward.

I trust that one foot-pound of energy is something you can visualize … perhaps even feel.

Sad-to-say, the foot-pound is no longer in use as a unit of energy, having been replaced by joules, electron-volts, and kilowatt-hours. But that need not stop us from visualizing the “feel” of these energies. Just as a hundred pennies are equivalent to a dollar, we can convert any of the new-fangled units to old-fashioned foot-pounds, and take back the “feel”. (Physicists chuckle when, in my stories, I convert the energy output of galaxies and supernovae to nineteenth-century foot-pounds … but there ain’t no law that says I can’t.).

As I write – with a generator energizing my computer and a single lamp behind me – I’ve got electricity on my mind. So let’s get a feel for the energy we use, around the house.

Looking at the government’s “Gold Star” listing of appliances, I see that an energy-efficient 30” TV set, running for an hour, would draw sixteen-and-a-half watt-hours of energy. Converting that to “touchy-feely” units, we find that, in one hour, the TV consumes 44,000 foot-pounds of energy … as much energy as it would take to lift 44,000 pounds – twenty-two tons – one foot off the ground.

An average refrigerator consumes, every hour, roughly ten times that.

A 1500 watt room heater would gobble up ten times as much as the fridge.

Any questions about why we’re addicted to electricity?

Now more than a half-million miles from Earth, the James Webb Space Telescope is, step-by-step, unfolding itself as it heads for its station, a million miles out. Having deployed its sunshield, temperatures on the hot side are over a hundred degrees Fahrenheit; temps in the shade, well below minus three-hundred.

The sunshield, however, causes a problem of its own – it acts as a huge sail.

Perhaps, driving down the freeway, you’ve felt a fierce cross-breeze pushing you sideways, forcing you to keep some opposing pressure on the steering wheel.

Just so, pressure from the sun. hitting the sunshield, pushes the space telescope sideways. The pressure is not from the solar wind – charged particles (bits and pieces of atoms) blown out by the sun at half-a-million, a million miles an hour. These particles mess with computer chips (and create the aurora – the Northern Lights), but they don’t push on anything.

Pushing on the sunshield … is sunlight. Light exerts pressure – not so we normally notice it, but, pushing 24/7, radiation pressure can knock a spacecraft seriously off-course. So JWST has deployed a flap – like a canoeist holding her paddle in the stream – to counter radiation pressure on the sunshield, and keep itself on-course, on-station.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com