Al Stahler: Dizzy? Here’s why

To find a star that’s not especially bright, it helps when other, easier-to-find stars point towards it. The North Star is nondescript, but drawing a line through the last two stars of the bowl of the Big Dipper – “the pointers” – brings us, close enough, to the pole star.

Another line of stars leads the eye to the brightest star in the sky. But it’s probably easier to first find the bright star, then work backwards to find the pointers.

When the southwestern sky is again clear, Sirius, the Dog Star, will shine, brighter than any other star, in Canis Major (the Great Dog). To the west (right) of Sirius, three stars form a line … a line that points back to Sirius.

The three pointer stars make up the belt of Orion, the hunter. A rough rectangle of four stars, surrounding the belt, trace out the hunter’s body. The orange star to the upper left – the hunter’s shoulder – is Betelgeuse (BAY-til-juice).

Stars are atom-smashers, slamming the cores of atoms – atomic nuclei – into each other. If the nuclei stick, they release energy – starlight – and become the nucleus of a new, larger atom.

When large stars, like Betelgeuse, run out of fuel, they collapse, so violently that they bounce back – they explode – in a supernova. A thousand years ago, a nearby star went supernova, and – according to Chinese astronomers – was visible for several weeks … during the day.

We understand supernovae well enough to know that Betelgeuse will go supernova sometime soon … but not well enough to say if “soon” means sometime in the next few days, or the next half-million years.

A supernova explosion spews the star’s new-made atoms into space. The atoms spewed out of countless supernovae eventually collect to form giant clouds of gas and dust.

Hanging from the hunter’s belt is another line of three stars, somewhat dimmer, sketching the hunter’s knife. Binoculars reveal the middle knife star to be, not a star, but a fuzzball – a cloud of gas and dust, formed from atoms spewed into space by exploding stars.

A small telescope reveals, within the cloud, baby stars, forming from the gas and dust. Baby planets almost certainly circle these baby stars.

Four-and-a-half billion years ago, there was no sun, no Earth … no nothin’ … but a cloud of gas and dust, spinning slowly through the Milky Way Galaxy. The cloud drifted close to an aging star, just as the star went supernova. The explosion squished the gas and dust together, and then gravity took over. The cloud collapsed to form a star – our sun – circled by planets.

Sun, Earth … everything on Earth, including ourselves … formed from the atoms we inherited from that slowly-spinning cloud of gas and dust. And we inherited something else.

Everything in the solar system is in motion: Moons orbit planets, planets orbit the sun. Moons, planets … even the sun … all spin. But we don’t spin at random.

Viewed from above its north pole, the sun spins – slowly – counterclockwise (CCW).

Viewed from the same vantage point, planets circle the sun counterclockwise.

Earth’s spin gives us day, and night. Viewed from above the north pole, Earth spins counterclockwise.

Sun, planets, and Earth inherited our spin from the cloud of gas and dust from which we coalesced. We may safely conclude that our parent cloud, itself, spun counterclockwise.

It doesn’t stop there. Earth passes its counterclockwise spin on to the air and waters that cover its surface.

Air that shares Earth’s spin is said to spin cyclonically. An intense storm, spinning cyclonically through the tropics, is a tropical cyclone: A hurricane.

Outside the tropics, storms are larger and less intense … but still spin cyclonically. Our winter storms are extratropical (outside-the-tropics) cyclones.

Early this week, an extratropical cyclone brought welcome weather to the foothills; more such storms are forecast. Spinning counterclockwise, the storms carry an un-interrupted connection to the cloud of gas and dust that spun –counterclockwise – through the galaxy, four-and-a-half billion years ago.

IN THE SKY

The International Space Station shines birghtly when it passes overhead … its half-acre-plus of solar panels reflect lots of sunlight. China is now assembling its own space station. With a much smaller solar array, it’s not nearly so bright, but will still be easily visible, flying high over the foothills, before dawn, Thursday, April 20, 5:52 a.m., and Friday, April 21, 4:50 a.m. Head out some minutes early – it’s moving fast, and times can change slightly. Morning-star Venus will rise in the east around 4:30, though it will need some time to clear ridges and trees.

Hurricane spinning counter clockwise in the Gulf.

Photo courtesy NOAA