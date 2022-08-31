Al Stahler: Collecting history

Dark, dry-as-a-bone "seas" paint the moon's face.

Provided by NASA/GSFC/ASU

The man-in-the-moon is telling us something … but what?

Toss a rock into a patch of thick mud and the stone excavates a hole: a crater.

Telescopes, and spacecraft orbiting the moon, reveal a surface pockmarked with craters packed cheek by jowl, craters within craters. We don’t need a spacecraft, nor a ‘scope, to observe lunar craters, however.

Look up at the moon, when it’s close to full. The man-in-the-moon was painted on the moon’s face by cratering. The bright regions are composed of ancient rock – the “canvas” on which the face was painted. The darker parts, making the eyes and mouth, are humongous craters, blasted into the face of the moon, billions of years ago, by humongous impacts. Post-impact, the floors of these craters were paved-over by dark magma – liquid rock – welling up from below.

The rocks that paint the moon’s face thus record part of the moon’s history. All rocks record history – the atoms available at the time the rocks formed, the environment in which the rocks formed. Collecting rocks is collecting history.

Earth is four-and-a-half billion years old. But rocks on Earth’s surface are attacked, viciously, by air and water, turned to sand and clay or dissolved completely, then – most of them – reburied, deep beneath the surface. Rocks from Earth’s first half-billion years – recording the first half-billion years of Earth’s history – are super-rare.

With no air, and precious little water (and none of it liquid), the moon preserves its rocks. In their brief sojourns, Apollo astronauts in the late nineteen-sixties, early seventies, found moon rocks older than any rocks found on Earth.

Sister to Greek sun-god Apollo was Greek moon-goddess Artemis (“AR-teh-mus”), for whom the upcoming moon project is named. Prior to launch, Artemis astronauts will train as amateur geologists, training their eyes to see interesting rocks: Rocks that can tell us what the solar system was like in its first half-billion years, when sun, Earth, and moon first formed; when non-living air and water and rocks conspired to create life. The impacts that created the dark (and dry-as-a-bone) lunar “seas” – eyes and mouth of the man-in-the-moon – slammed in right around the end of that first half-billion years.

Astronauts will soon fly again, from Earth to moon, aboard the SLS – the Space Launch System , a rocket more powerful than the Saturn V (“Saturn-Five”) that carried the Apollo astronauts. But before it can carry a human crew, the rocket must demonstrate its ability to reach the moon, and return, with a crew of mannequins and robots. First launch was to be last Monday.

Fill a jar with steaming-hot soup; the hot glass swells.

Empty the jar and re-fill immediately with ice-water. The suddenly-cold inner glass shrinks away from the still-hot, still-swollen outer glass: “Kuh-rak!” The jar shatters.

Bolted to the butt of the Artemis launch vehicle are four RS-25 engines (the same engines that served, years ago, as SSMEs – Space Shuttle Main Engines). The four RS-25s consume liquid hydrogen fuel at a thousand gallons per second.

Liquid hydrogen boils at minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit – more than 400 degrees below zero. Liquid hydrogen must be kept COLD.

Pumping a thousand gallons of bitter-cold fuel through warm engine parts risks the same fate as our soup-jar. Just prior to launch, therefore, a small amount of liquid hydrogen must be bled through the lines, to cool them. This past Monday, “thermal conditioning” did not go well (or did it go well, but the temperature sensors lied?). The launch was scrubbed – cancelled.

Earth spins, moon revolves around Earth, sunlight on the moon changes with phase. All must align for launch. First launch has been re-scheduled for Saturday, as soon as possible in the two hours beginning 11:17 a.m., PDT. NASA will stream the launch live at https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive .

This Saturday night, a bright star will shine to the right of the first quarter moon: Antares, heart of the Scorpion.

Astronomers broadly classify stars as dwarves (our sun is a dwarf star) and giants, nothing in-between. But beyond giants, there are supergiants. Antares is a red supergiant star (look again, when the moon is gone, mid-month, to readily see the star’s color).

We understand red supergiant stars well enough to know that Antares will one day explode. We do not understand red supergiants well enough to know whether the explosion will happen tomorrow, or another day in the next million years (one can only hope for tomorrow).

Sun and moon, planets and stars (including RSGs) all played a role in the evolution of life on Earth. I’ll talk about that (and show pictures) at the next meeting of Nevada County Astronomers, Wednesday, Sept 7, at 7 p.m., at the Madelyn Helling Library. It’s free – all are welcome – bring the kids. (Preview on KVMR, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.).

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature, with friends and neighbors, in The Union, on KVMR-FM, and at Nevada County Astronomers’ monthly star parties. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com .