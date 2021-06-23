Al Stahler: Between day and night

Seen from the airless moon, sun, Earth and stars hang in a pitch-black sky.

You and I are playing catch … downtown. We’re each on opposite sides of the street.

Throwing the ball across the street would be no problem, were we not playing catch in the midst of a holiday street fair. The street is closed to traffic, and full, to over-flowing, with people.

You throw the ball, and it’s immediately caught by a person right in front of you. She re-throws the ball, but in a random direction – maybe toward me, but – more likely – in some totally different direction (she might even throw the ball back toward you).

She throws the ball, and it’s caught again … by a person right next to her. He re-throws the ball, any-which-way; it’s caught again … thrown again … caught again … thrown again … over-and-over, every which way.

Chances are, that ball will never make it across the street.

Fortunately, you’ve brought a whole boxful of balls. You fling one ball after another toward me. Each ball is caught by the crowd and flung again, at random. Finally – Huzzah! – one ball gets across, and I catch it.

To get that one ball to me, you had to throw hundreds. To better the odds, you get a new boxful of balls, and slather the balls with a thick coat of grease.

Greased balls are harder to catch. Folks in the street only manage to snag a ball every now and then. Now a lot of the balls make it across the street … not all, but a lot.

To better the odds yet more, you open another boxful of balls, and slather these balls, not with ordinary grease, but with super-slick, SUPERGREASE™. Now, folks in the street can barely catch even one. Nearly all of them make it across the street.

This crazy game of catch is what we play, everyday, with sunlight. The sun lobs light toward us … waves of sunlight.

Think of how, when you’re playing in the ocean … or in the bathtub … waves roll by. Water waves can be short … rolling by one after another; or they can be long … one long wave rolling by in its own … sweet … time.

Sunlight is composed of waves of all different wavelengths, short to long. We see different wavelengths of light as different colors.

Any light wave, short or long … any color of light … has no trouble moving through the emptiness of space, between sun and Earth. But when they reach Earth … before sunlight can reach our eyes … waves of sunlight must pass through the air.

Light moving through air is a lot like a ball moving through a street full of people. Air molecules – tiny clumps of atoms – catch the sun’s light waves, and toss them about, every-which-way.

Red light waves move through the air like balls coated with SUPERGREASE™. Red light waves make it through the atmosphere nearly untouched.

When the sun is low in the sky, at sunset, waves of sunlight must pass though a lot of air. The only waves that can make it all the way through the air … all the way “across the street” … are the super-greasy red ones.

With all the other colors tossed about, this-way-and-that, and only red light getting through … the setting sun is red.

Orange and yellow and green waves of light are like balls coated with ordinary grease. Some make it through the air, many do not.

And then … there’s blue.

Waves of blue light are like the balls that never got greased at all. Even in the middle of the day, waves of blue sunlight are caught by air molecules, and tossed – over and over – this way and that. Blue light is flung all over the sky … which is why … the sky … is blue.

There’s no air on the moon … no air to scatter light across the sky … so the sky, on the moon, is black.

Astronauts on the moon have never seen the sun go down … watching a sunset on the moon is dangerous.

When astronauts visit the moon, they land where it’s still morning. Days on the moon last a good two weeks. Should something goes wrong, that gives them many hours of daylight to make repairs, before night falls, and it gets really, really dark. You do not want to be on the moon in the dark.

The moon is full tonight – daylight falls onto the whole near-side (the side facing us) of the moon. Over the next two weeks, night will fall, from right to left (as we see it) across the near-side.

Night falls fast on the moon – one moment it’s daytime, next it’s night. The line between day and night is sharp. There’s no twilight on the moon … because there’s no air.

On Earth, night falls gradually. Just as air scatters sunlight during the day, painting the sky blue, the air continues to scatters sunlight, even after the sun’s gone down. Earth’s atmosphere takes light from the sun, just below the horizon, and scatters that light across the sky above the horizon.

Think of how the classroom globe sits at a slant. That slant creates our seasons: At the time of year when we lean, by day, toward the sun, it’s summer; when we lean away from the daytime sun, it’s winter.

That slant also affects how fast the sun sets, below the horizon … and, once down, how fast the sun continues moving down, down from our horizon.

Around the time of the spring and autumn equinox, the sun drops quickly below the horizon; then – thanks to our slant – the sun continues to drop quickly away from the horizon.

At the time of the solstice (summer solstice arrived last Sunday night, but this applies to both summer and winter solstice) the sun sets slowly; and then – again, thanks to our slant – the sun moves slowly downward, lingering long, close to the horizon.

With the sun hanging out just barely below the horizon, there’s plenty of time for air to take the sun’s light, and scatter it upward … up, over the horizon, this-way-and-that, over our heads. With the sun lingering, just below the horizon, solstice-twilight lasts long, and the sky does not grow dark until very, very late.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and can be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com