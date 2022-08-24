Al Stahler: Back to the moon

First day of school. Sitting on teacher’s desk is a shiny red apple, a gift from Johnny-the-apple-polisher. Beside the apple, a globe, a model Earth.

The globe on teacher’s desk is, essentially, a wheel. Like all wheels, the globe has an axle on which it spins. The axle runs through the center of the globe, from south pole to north.

Earth in reality – the planet we live on – also spins … not on an axle, but on its axis, a line running from south pole to north. Extend Earth’s axis out into space, for millions of miles, and it passes fairly close to the star Polaris – the Pole Star/North Star. Look toward Polaris, any night of the year, and you look north.

Polaris, however, will not remain forever our north star.

Head out after dark, any night in the near future, and look roughly straight up. Some twelve thousand years ago, that bright star overhead (brighter than Polaris) – Vega – was our north star. Some twelve thousand years in the future, Vega will again be our north star.

Earth wobbles. Our axis points sometimes to Polaris, sometimes to Vega.

Spin a ball of dough over your head … spin it fast, and it bulges out, eventually becoming flat enough for pizza.

So too, the spinning planet Earth bulges at the beltline: the distance through Earth (Earth’s diameter), pole to pole, is 7900 miles; diameter through the equator, 7926.

Earth’s equatorial bulge gives the moon something to pull on. Pulling on the bulge, the moon makes Earth wobble, making our axis point now to Polaris, now to Vega.

For half the month, the moon orbits above our bulge; the other half it orbits below. Pulling from both above and below, the moon prevents us from ever falling over … even as it makes us wobble.

(Mars is not so lucky. The two Martian moons are much too small – their gravity much too weak – to keep Mars upright. From time to time, Mars does fall over … almost sideways … with hellatious effects on its climate.)

Relative to Earth, our moon is humongous – a healthy fraction of Earth’s diameter … no other planet has a moon nearly so close to itself in size. Earth, with its moon, is a double planet.

Next Monday, at 5:33 a.m. PDT, Artemis – NASA’s new moon rocket – is scheduled for first launch. On this flight it will carry robotic stand-ins for astronauts; on future flights, human astronauts.

Human astronauts trained as amateur geologists. Like ancient documents, rocks record history.

Really old rocks on Earth are rare … and none are as old as the Earth. When rock reaches Earth’s surface – erupted from a volcano, or shoved upward in earthquakes – it is attacked by air and water. (Our local salt-and-pepper granite thus becomes sand and clay, giving us comfy little beaches at the river, challenging soils in the garden).

Plate tectonics, too, erases history, pulling rocks down below the surface. Weathering and plate tectonics keep us from reading records of Earth’s – and sun’s – earliest years.

Too small – its gravity too weak – to hold onto an atmosphere, or to drive plate tectonics, the moon has rocks older than any on Earth. Moonrocks retrieved by Apollo astronauts bear the earliest history we’ve yet read. No doubt, the moon has more rocks, more history for us to read.

Applying for a new job, Joe has, on his laptop, all the forms, all the letters of recommendation, all the information he needs – all the ingredients for a good job app.

To put the app together, he heads down to the local beer joint.

Probably not a good idea. Even with all the right ingredients, environment has a lot to say in how things turn out.

The basic elements of life – the atoms that go into building bodies – are not hard to find, in air, in water, in rock. But the conditions that brought those atoms to life, almost four billion years ago, were critically dependent on their environment. Deducing that environment is a major challenge in biology.

The earliest Earth did not have a moon. But early-Earth had a neighbor – a planet whose orbit crossed the orbit of Earth: Theia.

Theia no longer exists.

The asteroid that collided with Earth and knocked out the dinosaurs was perhaps six miles across. Theia was some thousands of miles across.

Earth and Theia collided. Earth’s rocky surface melted into a magma ocean. Theia was destroyed; her iron core sank down to merge with Earth’s core. Bits and pieces of Theia’s lighter rock flew into space … collected … and formed the moon.

And much of Theia’s atoms dissolved in Earth’s hot magma ocean, creating the mix of atoms – the environment – in which life would later evolve.

The formation of the moon, and the evolution of life, have something in common. Perhaps the moon holds clues.

At the next meeting of Nevada County Astronomers – Sept. 7, 7 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library – I’ll present a slide show, looking at how life might have evolved on the early Earth … or on other planets, circling other stars. It’s free – bring the kids.

Portrait of a double planet, Earth and moon.

Provided by NASA