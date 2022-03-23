Al Stahler: A change in the air

A line through the last two stars in the bowl of the Dipper – “The Pointers” – leads to Polaris – the pole star – which is not especially bright. There’s nothing special about the north star … but for one thing.

Light from Polaris takes 430 years to reach Earth – Polaris is 430 light-years away. Draw a line through the Earth, south pole to north … extend that line out into space, for 430 light-years (two-and-a-half million billion miles) … and the line very nearly hits Polaris. Earth’s orientation in space keeps the pole star always –24/7, 365 days a year – over the north pole.

Leaning always toward the north star, Earth does not circle the sun straight up-and-down. When the sun happens to lie in the same direction as the north star, we lean toward the sun; otherwise, we lean away.

Driving down the freeway, take your foot off the gas, and you slow way down. Part of that slowdown is due to friction: Rolling resistance. But most of the slowdown comes from the air you’re pushing against: Air resistance.

Stick your hand out the window. Tilt your hand upward, and the wind pushes your hand upward. Tilt your hand downward, and the wind sends your hand into a dive. Hold your hand out sideways, and – as your hand slices thru the air – the air pushes neither up nor down.

We lean most into the sun in mid-June – at the time of summer solstice. Leaning toward the sun – leaning into the sunlight, like holding your hand tilted upward, full-on to the wind – the summer sunshine is strong, and warm.

We lean most away from the sun in mid-December – at the time of winter solstice. Leaning away from the sun is like tilting your hand downward: The wind doesn’t lift your hand but sends it into a dive. Similarly, wintertime sunlight does not warm us so much … it’s weak.

Now, in mid-March, we lean neither toward, nor away from, the sun. Like your hand slicing sideways thru the wind, Earth slices sideways through the sunlight. Sideways sunlight warms us more than winter sunlight we lean away from, in winter, less than summer sunlight we lean into.

Planet Earth, last Sunday, passed through the spring equinox. Seen from space, the clouds, the air currents, are re-arranging themselves, from a winter pattern, to summer. We can only hope for a few more storms, before the summer pattern takes hold for good.

Before dawn, next Sunday, March 27: Venus shines, super-bright in the east, as the “morning star.” Joining Venus, pre-dawn Sunday, is the crescent moon.

Between Venus and moon – a bit closer to Venus, but not nearly as bright, is planet Mars.

Venus shines brightly because it’s covered with clouds, north pole to south. Clouds float in the Martian sky as well, but they’re wispy and few. So while sunlight reflects strongly off the Venusian cloud-tops, sunlight reflects only dimly off the Martian desert … off the rust-red dust that blankets most of the desert floor. Not nearly so bright as Venus, Mars is recognizable by its color.

I’ll be talking about Mars at the next meeting of the Nevada County Astronomers, at the Helling Library, Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. Its free, and kids are welcome.

As I write, the forecast for next Saturday is clear skies by day, cloudy at night. If the clouds hold off long enough, local astronomers will set up telescopes for a star party, at the intersection of SR49 and the old Downieville Highway, next Saturday night, March 26, 8 p.m. It’s free, and kids are welcome. No matter how warm the day, dress for an early spring night. If clouds cancel, we’ll try again the following Saturday.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com