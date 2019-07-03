Adult summer learning at Nevada County libraries

Stop by the library this summer for a fun round of Game Day that includes all time favorite board games, bingo and library-generated literacy focused games. Grass Valley Library will offer the program on July 17 from 5-6 p.m.

In addition, the Grass Valley and Madelyn Helling libraries are hosting Lazy Summer Reading days with lemonade and lounge chairs in their outdoor spaces where patrons are invited to grab a book, hangout, and just relax in the shade. Dates are July 13 at the Grass Valley Library from 2-4 p.m., and July 26 at the Madelyn Helling Library from 2-5 p.m.

For more information, go to mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.