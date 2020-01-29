2020 kindergarten registration information
Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten; Students turning 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten.
Parents may need the following items during the registration process:
Original Birth Certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)
Child’s Immunization records
Health checkup – Report of Healt
Examination for School Entry
Oral Health Assessment
Emergency Phone Numbers/Contacts
Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)
Health insurance policy number
Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)
Call your child’s school for appointments & additional information.
Alta Sierra School (TK-5)
Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.
Registration Date: Wednesday, April 15
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-272-2319
Ananda Living Wisdom School (K-12)
Parent meeting: Thursday, April 16
Registration Date: April 13-17
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-478-7640; Hridaya@livingwisdom.org
Arete Charter Academy (TK-8)
Open house: Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Registration Dates: March 5 and 6
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-268-2805
Bell Hill Academy (K-4)
Parent meetings: Thursday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. at Scotten School and Saturday, March 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend either)
Registration Date: March 23-27
Hours: Afternoons only, by appointment only
Phone: 530-273-2281
Chicago Park School (TK-8)
Chicago Park Comm. Charter
Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 p.m.
Registration Date: Thursday, March 12
Hours: 9:00 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone: 530-346-2153
Clear Creek School (K-8)
Registration Date: Tuesday, March 31
Hours: By appointment only 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: 530-273-3664
Cottage Hill School (TK-5)
Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m.
Registration Date: Wednesday, March 25
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-268-2808
Deer Creek School (TK-3)
Parent meeting: Monday, May 4, 6 p.m.
Registration Dates: May 27, 28
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-265-1870
Forest Charter School (K-12)
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-265-4823
Forest Lake Christian School (K-12)
Preview Days: Feb. 26, March 25, April 29
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-269-1540, d.davis@forestlakechristian.org
Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)
Kindergarten Round-up: Friday, March 13, 1-2 p.m.
Tour Dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, RSVP Only
Phone: 530-273-8723
Grizzly Hill School (K-8)
Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.
Call for paperwork and to schedule appointment
Phone: 530-265-9052
Mt. St. Mary Academy (TK-8)
Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 25
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m. (childcare provided)
Shadow Day: Thursday, April 2, 8 a.m. to noon
Registration: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointment necessary
Phone: 530-273-4694
Nevada City School of the Arts Charter (TK-8)
Application Deadline: April 3, 1 p.m.
Parent meeting: Feb. 5, March 12 and April 1
Pick up application at parent meeting or school office
Phone: 530-273-7736 x218 enrollment@ncsota.org
Ready Springs School (TK-8)
Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Registration Dates: Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday, April 28
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-432-1118 or lastesana@pvuesd.org
Scotten School (TK-4)
Parent meetings: Thursday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. in Scotten MPR and Saturday, March 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 12 or 14)
Phone: 530-273-6472
Twin Ridges Home Study Charter (K-8)
Nevada City: Monday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: 530-478-1815
Wheatland: April 1 and 2, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Phone: 916-397-7909
Truckee: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: 530-550-8673
Union Hill Elementary School (TK-6)
Parent meeting: Monday, March 16, 6 p.m.
Registration Dates: March 24, 25, 26
Hours: By appointment only
Enroll: uhsd.schoolmint.net)
Phone: 530-273-8456
Vantage Point Charter School (K-12)
Registration Dates: By appointment only
Phone: 530-432-5312
Williams Ranch School (K-5)
Registration Tour Dates: Friday, March 27, Wednesday, April 1
Hours: By appointment only
Phone: 530-432-7300 or sdouglas@pvuesd.org
Yuba River Charter School (TK-8)
Parents must attend an information meeting to receive a lottery application
Parent info meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 11 and 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Application deadline: March 1; lottery March 15
Hours: By appointment only; call to reserve space
Phone: 530-265-6060 x102 or enrollment@yubariverschool.org
