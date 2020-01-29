2020 kindergarten registration information

Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten; Students turning 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten.

Parents may need the following items during the registration process:

Original Birth Certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)

Child’s Immunization records

Health checkup – Report of Healt

Examination for School Entry

Oral Health Assessment

Emergency Phone Numbers/Contacts

Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)

Health insurance policy number

Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)

Call your child’s school for appointments & additional information.

Alta Sierra School (TK-5)

Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Registration Date: Wednesday, April 15

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-272-2319

Ananda Living Wisdom School (K-12)

Parent meeting: Thursday, April 16

Registration Date: April 13-17

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-478-7640; Hridaya@livingwisdom.org

Arete Charter Academy (TK-8)

Open house: Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Registration Dates: March 5 and 6

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-268-2805

Bell Hill Academy (K-4)

Parent meetings: Thursday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. at Scotten School and Saturday, March 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend either)

Registration Date: March 23-27

Hours: Afternoons only, by appointment only

Phone: 530-273-2281

Chicago Park School (TK-8)

Chicago Park Comm. Charter

Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 p.m.

Registration Date: Thursday, March 12

Hours: 9:00 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone: 530-346-2153

Clear Creek School (K-8)

Registration Date: Tuesday, March 31

Hours: By appointment only 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 530-273-3664

Cottage Hill School (TK-5)

Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m.

Registration Date: Wednesday, March 25

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-268-2808

Deer Creek School (TK-3)

Parent meeting: Monday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Registration Dates: May 27, 28

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-265-1870

Forest Charter School (K-12)

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-265-4823

Forest Lake Christian School (K-12)

Preview Days: Feb. 26, March 25, April 29

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-269-1540, d.davis@forestlakechristian.org

Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)

Kindergarten Round-up: Friday, March 13, 1-2 p.m.

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, RSVP Only

Phone: 530-273-8723

Grizzly Hill School (K-8)

Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.

Call for paperwork and to schedule appointment

Phone: 530-265-9052

Mt. St. Mary Academy (TK-8)

Parent meeting: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m. (childcare provided)

Shadow Day: Thursday, April 2, 8 a.m. to noon

Registration: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointment necessary

Phone: 530-273-4694

Nevada City School of the Arts Charter (TK-8)

Application Deadline: April 3, 1 p.m.

Parent meeting: Feb. 5, March 12 and April 1

Pick up application at parent meeting or school office

Phone: 530-273-7736 x218 enrollment@ncsota.org

Ready Springs School (TK-8)

Parent meeting: Tuesday, March 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration Dates: Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday, April 28

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-432-1118 or lastesana@pvuesd.org

Scotten School (TK-4)

Parent meetings: Thursday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. in Scotten MPR and Saturday, March 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 12 or 14)

Phone: 530-273-6472

Twin Ridges Home Study Charter (K-8)

Nevada City: Monday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: 530-478-1815

Wheatland: April 1 and 2, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Phone: 916-397-7909

Truckee: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: 530-550-8673

Union Hill Elementary School (TK-6)

Parent meeting: Monday, March 16, 6 p.m.

Registration Dates: March 24, 25, 26

Hours: By appointment only

Enroll: uhsd.schoolmint.net)

Phone: 530-273-8456

Vantage Point Charter School (K-12)

Registration Dates: By appointment only

Phone: 530-432-5312

Williams Ranch School (K-5)

Registration Tour Dates: Friday, March 27, Wednesday, April 1

Hours: By appointment only

Phone: 530-432-7300 or sdouglas@pvuesd.org

Yuba River Charter School (TK-8)

Parents must attend an information meeting to receive a lottery application

Parent info meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 11 and 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Application deadline: March 1; lottery March 15

Hours: By appointment only; call to reserve space

Phone: 530-265-6060 x102 or enrollment@yubariverschool.org