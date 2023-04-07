“Easter will be a day of surprises,” says Pastor Norris Burkes of Community Church in Nevada City (formerly known as First Baptist Church) in a press release.
Burkes, who is also the spirituality columnist for The Union, will be presenting two of his columns in a dramatic telling of the Easter Story, the release states.
The day will begin with brunch at 9:30 a.m. and a worship kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with a video story. As congregants enter the church, they will search among the pews for Easter Eggs and will also be given gift bags that will contain some of Burkes’ books, according to the release.
“Guests should expect something different here,” Burkes said in the release. “We are billing our church as ‘A safe place to explore faith.’”
The small, but growing congregation, has incorporated interactive sermons where parishioners give feedback as well as talk amongst themselves, the release states.
“When I came here back in October, members began expressing their desire to bring something new here,” Burkes said in the release. “I told them, ‘I haven’t pastored a church in 30 years, so ‘new’ is all I got.’”
“We share a flare for drama, that’s for sure,” says church musician Nancy C. Patterson in the release. “You see it in his writing style for The Union and now we get to see it in our church.”
Ann Wallace, church council moderator, says members appreciate how Burkes brings a unique perspective given his years as both an Air Force chaplain and a chaplain for Hospice of the Foothills.