One of our culture’s characteristics is that we prize objectivity over subjectivity, words over feelings.
Chronically reliant on verbiage as our major world mediator, our facility for internal sensation atrophies. Worse, we begin to distrust our feelings. This imbalance deforms the nature of healthcare.
I observed as an internist friend saw a patient, a young woman with rheumatoid arthritis who complained of intractable pain. My friend warned that raising her pain-killer dose would be dangerous. The patient cried, “I can’t take it anymore. I can’t go on!”
My friend’s face instantly ran a range of expressions: “OMG, she’s crying! Should I risk increasing her dose? Is this just drug-seeking behavior?”
Those thoughts conjured a dilemma: “The poor woman. I almost cried just listening to her, but that’d be unprofessional. I want to put my arm around her, but if I touch her she might recoil, thinking I’m being inappropriate.”
My friend waited for the patient to stop crying, then said, “I think you should stay with the current treatment a little longer.” Soon the patient left, deflated.
If we healthcare practitioners were to value emotions as much as words, all parties would benefit. Imagine, for example, that my patient tells me, “I feel fine, Doc” while she droops wanly. If I recognize that her mouth is sending one message while her body sends another, which, then, deserves my immediate attention? If my patient rages about his condition, will I choose first to write his prescription or address his emotions?
It’s widely believed that doctors don’t have time to deal with emotions. In addition, most lack any counseling training. But the issue won’t go away, since the body often expresses feelings that the mouth can’t. We know real life stresses can result in high blood pressure and reduced immunity, that situations and attitudes can breed sickness. The traditional pill approach offers blessed temporary relief, but in failing to address the situations that evolved the problem, we perpetuate the patient’s acceptance of the intolerable.
So that you don’t misunderstand me, let me explain what I’m not saying. I’m not saying it’s a doctor’s job to fix anyone’s life, yet the medical calling includes compassionately educating patients. For example, “You need to talk with a friend or counselor or support group about how you’re going through this illness.” An oncologist friend even regularly wrote this recommendation on his prescription pad.
Nor am I saying illness is in our heads, that we’re psychosomatic wingnuts. Stuff happens, and when it does we usually ask questions like “How did this happen? Why me? Will I die? How is it affecting my family? Am I learning anything from this?” Honestly addressed, such questions can initiate significant healing.
I don’t encourage operating from feelings alone. Don’t blame me if you discover readers of this column dancing naked in the supermarket or running away to join the circus. Balance means honoring what we sense in the body, pairing feelings with rationality.
That facility will be increasingly necessary as misinformation accumulates. Soon, even tomorrow, advances in artificial intelligence will have us asking what we depend on for belief. Fortunately, we always have access to our deepest feelings, the bedrock of our consciousness, the ones which guide our most important decisions. That’s not an easy quest, of course, but a skill worth enhancing now.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.