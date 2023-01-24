I wish I had a quarter for every time someone asks me for the name of a doctor taking new patients. I often have to throw up my hands.
I wish I had a quarter for every time someone asks me for the name of a doctor taking new patients. I often have to throw up my hands.
“Yeah, I called her,” said a friend. “Her office says she’s booked till the end of time.”
Another friend reported, “He retired last week.”
Still another, “Doc says she’s had it with insurance hassles, so now it’s cash only.”
Or maybe they do find the ideal doc, but two counties away.
A recent poll found that one out of every four people living in rural areas say they can’t get the health care they need. I regularly see people grit their teeth and ride out illnesses unless the situation becomes life-threatening.
The sad fact is that rural communities like ours are medically underserved. Even though rural America contains 20 percent of the country’s population, too few physicians practice there. As of December 2018, sixty percent of healthcare practitioner shortages were in rural areas.
As baby boomer physicians retire, independent family practices are shutting down. Only a small percentage of medical students in their senior year say they’re willing to work in rural communities. Since many specialists, bless them, commute here once or twice a week from Sacramento, we have to accept docs we haven’t seen before; that’s no major tragedy, but deficient continuity hampers long-term care. And even rural hospitals are at risk of closure. At least 160 have closed between 2005 and 2019. Then there’s the question of payment. Many docs in the cities fear that rural counties have so many Medicaid (with its infamously low compensation) patients that they won’t make a living.
Nevada County is obviously short of family practice doctors, but we’re about get lucky. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Methodist Hospital in Sacramento, and Chapa-De Indian Health in Grass Valley and Auburn are jointly planning a family practice residency program for six new medical graduates.
Most of us know Chapa-De as a provider of free and low-cost care for the American Indian community, but it also cares for non-native underserved patients in our community.
Resident docs will complete their intern year in Sacramento. They’ll train in their second and third years at Chapa-De, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and local specialty outpatient offices. Their training will include experience in a robust substance use treatment program, a global health (or Reservation) rotation, and a community medicine elective. They’ll also be taught by clinical pharmacists and specialists in behavioral health, physical therapy, dentistry and diabetes.
The first residents will begin limited rotations in Grass Valley starting July 2023, and second-year residents a year later.
I look forward to friends no longer needing to ask me about available docs.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.
