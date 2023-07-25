In healthcare, communication is currently regarded as the transmission of information. The patient says, “It began to hurt yesterday” or asks,”How did this happen?”

The doctor explains a drug’s potential side effects or how kidney failure progresses. This exchange is beneficial, of course, since knowledge is definitely power. But complexity intrudes when we recognize that the transaction isn’t ever limited to factual data: sick people suffer from and express emotions--not facts, but frankly irrational feelings. Indeed, those are their major symptoms.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.