In healthcare, communication is currently regarded as the transmission of information. The patient says, “It began to hurt yesterday” or asks,”How did this happen?”
The doctor explains a drug’s potential side effects or how kidney failure progresses. This exchange is beneficial, of course, since knowledge is definitely power. But complexity intrudes when we recognize that the transaction isn’t ever limited to factual data: sick people suffer from and express emotions--not facts, but frankly irrational feelings. Indeed, those are their major symptoms.
Tumors, for example, don’t bother us as much as the fear, anxiety, confusion, loneliness, and anger they generate. Treating a sick liver is a noble technical endeavor; treating a suffering person is genuine healthcare.
We’ve long known this, yet surprisingly haven’t developed a model, a method for addressing “whole patients” because in the end we value words over feelings.
We do that because our culture has us, including medical educators, living in our heads. If I asked you where you locate your consciousness, I bet you’d point to your head.
That’s a reasonable choice since we hear, see, smell, and speak from there. But the hub that connects it all, the brain--you better sit down--is not confined to the head.
That may sound outrageous, but the head contains only part of the brain. Check any depiction and you’ll see a cut surface on the brain’s underside: the spinal cord’s been clipped away! We popularly understand the nervous system as comprising two parts, the brain and spinal cord, because they’re unequal in our mind: we revere one and consider the other an appendage, like a younger sibling. That appendage, plus the cranial nerves that exit the skull, is worth serious attention as it pervades the body as thoroughly as blood.
(It’s both strange and unique that we address an all-body organ by attending mainly to the lump at one end. We don’t conceive any other organ by omitting part of it.
We don’t claim the liver’s left lobe is the whole thing, or that the femur’s ball-shaped end is the entire bone.) Seen in this wider view, then, the brain doesn’t just curate data.
Literally sensing perceptions everywhere in the body, this whole brain’s stock-in-trade is both fact and feeling. Focused in our head, though, we value words over emotions.
We even give the anatomic limbic system, well-ensconced in the skull, the credit for our feelings. Call us “cerebro-centric.”
However we might blame others for being “subjective” or “emotional,” we’re nevertheless aware there’s activity below our own neck. We talk about our “gut feeling,” our hunch and intuition, and sometimes “come from the heart.”
Such phenomena aren’t minor, since they influence our most crucial decisions--whom to marry, whether to take or leave a job. We neglect our gut feeling, our silent inner voice, at our peril. When we lean mainly on words for truth, we can be easily misled.
Maybe you, like I, have gotten talked into something you later regretted and now reflect, “I should have followed my hunch.” I have friends who, after finally leaving a cult, say, “Sure I saw what was going on, but we were continually promised that things would get better.” Gestalt psychology innovator Fritz Perls advised, “Lose your mind and come to your senses.”
Bombastic, certainly, but he meant trusting words a bit less and feelings a bit more. Bluntly, we’ll need to reverse this cultural imbalance if we’re to survive. It’s that serious. Artificial intelligence, now rapidly metastasizing, will bombard us each moment not only with useful information, but also with an unknowable proportion of forgeries: fake info, counterfeit voices, photoshopped videos.
What evidence won’t be dubious? How will we find our way? What will constitute truth?
Obviously, asking Mr. Google won’t help. Our truth will ultimately be what’s consonant with our deepest feelings--not any surface whims, but fundamental sensations, our ultimate, undeniable self. Accessing those feelings is a skill that improves with practice.
A good place to begin is with the reminder that actions speak louder than words. (I’ve never heard anyone argue the opposite.) Our mouths say whatever they like, but our bodies, incessantly broadcasting “body language,” don’t lie.
If I want to know my truest sense of the world rather than what I say it is, I’ll closely observe my behavior. Then maybe I’ll find myself refining it while at the same time saving a bundle on therapy.
Might this issue about words and feelings have implications in healthcare? Stay tuned for the next chapter in this cliffhanger.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.